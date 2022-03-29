London markets rise over Russian plans ‘to scale back military activity’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
London markets rise over Russian plans ‘to scale back military activity’

By Press Association
March 29 2022, 5.25pm
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)
(Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

The FTSE climbed on Tuesday on claims that Russia is scaling back operations around Kyiv and an end to a recent rally in oil prices.

Moscow said it would make the move after “meaningful” peace talks in Istanbul, although traders continued to take the comments with a pinch of salt.

London’s top-flight index ended the day up 64.11 points, or 0.86%, at 7,537.25 points.

The other major European markets were also positive, with French banks driving a sharp improvement in the Cac 40.

The Cac was up 3.08% and the German Dax had increased 0.22% by the end of the session.

Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “European markets rallied hard on hopes of some kind of deal being hammered out that allows both sides to save face, and oil prices dropped on hopes that supply will recover, although it is unlikely that sanctions will end soon given western wariness about rushing back to normal relations with Putin.

“The economic outlook is still not promising, either, and with US earnings season looming there is still doubt that equities can hold on to their recent gains.”

In the US, the main markets opened higher after the latest US consumer confidence data increased beyond expectations.

The price of oil had another volatile session, with the situation in Ukraine adding to concerns that Shanghai lockdown measures could impact demand.

Brent crude dropped by 2.95% to 109.16 US dollars per barrel when the London markets closed.

Sterling’s recent rally lost steam as it dropped against a dollar boosted by positive economic figures.

The pound decreased by 0.14% against the dollar to 1.311, and also fell 0.14% against the euro to 1.181.

In company news, Barclays was once again a heavy loser on the FTSE after one of the bank’s biggest investors sold an almost £900 million stake hours after it confirmed on Monday that a blunder could cost it £450 million.

The disposal, which was completed overnight, saw the unnamed seller offload roughly 575 million shares at 150p per share.

The company’s stock dropped by 4.04p to 156.44p at the close of play as a result.

Housebuilder Bellway saw shares drop after it revealed a further bill for high-rise fire safety works and cautioned over cost pressures amid the Ukraine conflict.

Company shares fell by 107p to 2,493p as it warned surging inflation could be compounded by the Russian invasion in an update also highlighting a 9.8% increase in profits for the past six months.

Chemicals giant Croda International made gains after it laid out plans to reach £1 billion of sales through its consumer care business by 2025. Shares finished 370p higher at 7,894p.

The biggest risers on the FTSE 100 were Melrose Industries, up 9.3p to 133.8p, Ocado, up 77p to 1,166.5p, IAG, up 9.58p to 149.5p, Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust, up 64p to 1,072.5p, and CocaCola HBC, up 92p to 336.6p.

The biggest fallers were Glencore, down 19p to 480.65p, BAE Systems, down 19p to 713p, Barclays, down 4p to 156.44p, BP, down 10p to 371.35p, and Anglo American, down 95p to 3,801p.

