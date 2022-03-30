Ikea to shut north London store with 450 jobs affected

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ikea to shut north London store with 450 jobs affected

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 11.01am Updated: March 30 2022, 1.43pm
Customers carrying away their shopping at the IKEA Tottenham store (Yui Mok/PA)
Ikea has announced it will close its Tottenham store in north London, affecting 450 workers at the site.

The retailer said the decision is part of longer-term plans for the capital, which includes opening more small format stores.

Bosses said they will try and ensure the 450 staff will be offered positions elsewhere, pointing out they are creating 600 jobs in London before the store closes.

IKEA Hammersmith
Ikea wants to focus on smaller stores, including its first in Hammersmith, west London (John Nguyen/PA)

They also said the changing nature of the area and more shoppers turning online during the pandemic meant its long-term viability was under threat.

The retailer said: “Last year, online represented almost half of the retailers’ total sales and the demand for different services as well as convenient deliveries accelerated.

“This, combined with the redevelopment of the area where the store is located, prompted the retailer to assess the long-term viability of the site.”

Ikea’s Tottenham store first opened its doors in 2005 and faced ugly scenes as a midnight opening descended into violence.

Around 6,000 shoppers came to the store with the promise of time-limited bargains but fights broke out, cars were abandoned and customers suffered in heavy crushes.

Six people were taken to hospital, including a man in his 20s who was stabbed nearby.

Overcrowding at the new IKEA store – Edmonton
Police were called due to overcrowding at Ikea’s Tottenham store following a launch event that went wrong when it first opened in 2005 (Johnny Green / PA)

Ikea said the closure was part of its £1 billion investment strategy in London, including the recent opening of a smaller store format in Hammersmith, west London.

The retailer also plans to open a store inside the former Topshop building on Oxford Street, making its debut in London’s West End.

Ikea said it was “committed to retaining the affected co-workers through the hundreds of jobs created across London as part of their ongoing transformation”.

Ikea will also open a new fulfilment centre in Dartford in December.

Bosses will launch a period of collective consultation with the 450 co-workers affected by this proposal.

Peter Jelkeby, Ikea’s UK and Ireland boss, said: “Taking care of our co-workers is our highest priority and we will lead with respect and compassion throughout the process.

“The decision to propose closing the Tottenham store has not been taken lightly but we believe it is the right thing to do for our customers and business as we strengthen our position for the future.

“We will do everything we can to support the co-workers affected and our hope is that as many as possible will continue their career journey with us.”

Ikea did not have a firm date for the closure but said it expects it to be by the end of the year.

