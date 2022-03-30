HSBC breaches competition rules after admitting ‘bundling’ tactics

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
HSBC breaches competition rules after admitting ‘bundling’ tactics

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 1.11pm Updated: March 30 2022, 2.07pm
More than 200 of HSBC’s small company customers were wrongly told they had to take out a business current account to be able to access a loan, the UK competition watchdog has revealed (PA)
More than 200 of HSBC’s small company customers were wrongly told they had to take out a business current account to be able to access a loan, the UK competition watchdog has revealed.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) found that HSBC breached banking rules over a nine-year period by telling small firms it was a lending requirement to have a business current account.

The move – dubbed “bundling” – affected 204 customers relating to 210 loans worth more than £800,000.

HSBC reported the breaches – which took place between 2002 and 2021 – to the CMA itself and confirmed it ended them from September last year.

It wrote to affected customers to waive the non-compliance clauses from the relevant loan agreements and has also offered refunds of all the current account fees and charges, while making it clear they do not need to keep the accounts with HSBC to have a loan with the lender.

The CMA has now imposed legally binding directions on HSBC ensuring it takes action to ensure the breaches do not happen again, including improved staff training.

Adam Land, senior director at the CMA, said: “The rules are clear – banks should not ask customers to open or retain business accounts in order to have a loan with them.

“It is right that HSBC have offered refunds and we will monitor compliance with our directions closely to ensure this doesn’t happen again.”

HSBC has been among a raft of banks that have in the past faced action from the competition regulator for the practice of bundling in small business banking.

There were also recently similar breaches in relation to bounceback loans, with the CMA forced to write to Danske Bank over bundling practices being used in its lending under the Covid support scheme, which affected more than 300 of its small business customers.

An HSBC UK spokesman said: “We are sorry that an error in our legal documentation for 200 predominantly Scotland-based customers, resulted in us potentially hindering them from switching banks.

“We have apologised to the customers concerned and have proactively refunded all fees and charges that they incurred during the period that those terms and conditions were applicable.”

