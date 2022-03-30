European bookings ‘largely unaffected’ by Ukraine conflict, says Tui

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Business & Environment Business

European bookings ‘largely unaffected’ by Ukraine conflict, says Tui

By Press Association
March 30 2022, 1.33pm
Holiday giant Tui said bookings have not been affected by the conflict in Ukraine as summer holiday demand continues to recover (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Holiday giant Tui has said bookings in Europe have been “largely unaffected” by the Russian invasion of Ukraine as it revealed summer demand is at 80% of pre-pandemic levels.

The company said it has now “steered safely” through the impact of the pandemic and will start paying back rescue loans from the German government and private banks.

It will return 700 million euros (£590 million) worth of credit lines on April 1.

Tui received three separate bailout packages, totalling almost 5 billion euros (£4.2 billion), during the pandemic as it sought to withstand the toll of travel restrictions and weak customer demand.

Group chief executive Fritz Joussen said: “Thanks to the credit lines from the German federal government and from the private banks and the contribution of our shareholders, we have steered Tui safely through its most serious crisis.”

The company said it will now have 3.4 billion euros (£2.9 billion) of liquidity to support its recovery following the payment.

Alongside the financing announcement, Tui hailed “strong” booking momentum and demand for holidays following the easing of virus curbs.

It said bookings for this summer are at 80% of the levels it saw in 2019, having previously said they were at 72% of pre-pandemic booking levels early last month.

Tui said it has seen 2.8 million extra bookings for the current season and summer since the end of January.

“The overall booking momentum in our key markets remained largely unaffected by Russia’s war of aggression on our European neighbour, Ukraine,” the company added.

However, it highlighted that in the Nordic countries and Poland it has witnessed “subdued” activity since the start of the war.

It also highlighted that customers are spending more on their holiday plans, with average prices increasing by 14% for holidays over the latest winter season and 20% higher for the forthcoming summer.

Mr Joussen said: “People want to travel. We see the demand in bookings and expect a good summer 2022 at Tui.

“The company is leaner, more digital and more efficient after the pandemic and transformation.”

