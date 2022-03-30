Robust regulations needed around e-scooters, say insurance bodies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Robust regulations needed around e-scooters, say insurance bodies

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 12.04am
Insurance industry bodies have called for robust regulations and enforcement around the use of e-scooters (Yui Mok/PA)
Insurance industry bodies have called for robust regulations and enforcement around the use of e-scooters (Yui Mok/PA)

Robust regulations and enforcement are needed around the use of e-scooters, according to insurance industry bodies.

They said Government figures show that in the year ending June 2021 there were 882 accidents involving e-scooters across Britain.

This resulted in 931 casualties – the equivalent of 17 people every week – of whom 732 were e-scooter users.

In a joint letter to Transport Secretary Grant Shapps, the International Underwriting Association of London (IUA), the Association of British Insurers (ABI), the British Insurance Brokers’ Association (Biba), and the Lloyd’s Market Association (LMA) reiterated support for alternative forms of transport throughout Britain in the shift towards a greener transport network.

But the groups said there are concerns about a significant risk to all road users, pedestrians and e-scooter users until there is robust regulation around the wider use of e-scooters beyond current official trials.

James Dalton, director, general insurance policy, ABI, said: “The insurance industry is committed to working with Government to ensure e-scooter regulation strikes the right balance between ensuring public safety on the one hand and encouraging innovative approaches to transport on the other.”

The groups are calling for effective enforcement where e-scooters are used illegally in Britain, including in respect of civil and criminal liability.

There must also be coherent standards regarding e-scooter construction and safety equipment, including standards on batteries and charging, braking and lighting, and whether protective equipment is mandated, they said.

The bodies called for a review of regulations on the sale of e-scooters to ensure that sellers and manufacturers clearly set out to buyers their legal responsibilities arising from their use.

Chris Jones, IUA director of legal and market services, said: “It is essential that an appropriate and effective regulatory system is introduced at the earliest opportunity.”

Graeme Trudgill, executive director, Biba, said: “Biba supports the introduction of new green and financially economical forms of mobility. However, for Government to legalise e-scooters in a responsible way, they need to bring forward robust regulations and effective enforcement.”

Raising the issue at Westminster in February, Conservative peer Baroness Neville-Rolfe, a former Tesco executive and minister, said e-scooters have become a “menace”.

“The defence of the present situation is focused on the relatively small number of regulated trial rentals, not the hundreds of thousands in private ownership with very limited legal use,” she said.

Responding, transport minister Baroness Vere of Norbiton said the policy is still being developed, and told peers: “It is very important that we develop a safe, proportionate and flexible regulatory regime.”

Pointing out that this requires data from the trials being run and more research, the minister added: “I reassure her that we are making progress. I recognise that there is more to be done.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “We are considering options for new legislation to regulate e-scooters and crack down on their illegal use.

“These will create a clear, fit for purpose and fully enforceable regime for them and other micromobility vehicles, including robust technical requirements and new rules for both private and rental e-scooters.

“Riding a privately owned e-scooter remains illegal on public land and a range of motoring offences apply.

“We continue to support the police by ensuring they have the tools needed to tackle illegal use and have recently reminded retailers of their legal responsibilities when selling e-scooters.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier