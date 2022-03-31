H&M sales slow after closures in Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Business & Environment Business

H&M sales slow after closures in Russia

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 10.33am
H&M has said the closure of its Russian stores has resulted in a sales slowdown (Mike Egerton/PA)
H&M has reported a sudden slowdown in sales after it halted operations in Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine.

The company paused all sales in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, affecting 185 stores, earlier this month and also stopped online sales in Russia.

It told shareholders that sales from March 1 to March 28 increased by 6% against the same period last year.

However, it represented a significant reduction in growth after the company posted an 18% jump in net sales to 49.16 billion Swedish krona (£4 billion) for the three months to February 28.

Helena Helmersson, chief executive of the group, said it is “deeply concerned” about the war in Ukraine.

“Other than effects associated with the paused sales in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine, the group’s other plans remain in place,” she added.

“Our flexibility is good, which enables us to act quickly as circumstances change in the world around us.”

Russia is H&M’s sixth biggest market, representing 4% of sales, and the halt to operations in the region comes amid a continued boycott in China, previously one of its biggest markets, after it raised concerns over cotton sourced from the Xinjiang region.

Shares in the Sweden-listed business dropped to a two-year low on Thursday as investor sentiment waned on the update.

H&M also revealed it swung to an operating profit of 458 million Swedish krona (£37.5 million) for the quarter to February as it was boosted by a rise in full-price sales.

It highlighted that it was still nonetheless impacted by the spread of the Omicron variant of coronavirus during the period and was “impacted by extensive restrictions” in some countries.

Ms Helmersson added: “In addition to the general consequences of the pandemic such as disruptions and delays in the supply chain, some of our major markets were impacted by a new wave of the pandemic in the first quarter.

“Despite this we saw a recovery of sales in physical stores compared with last year, while online sales continued to perform well.

“This shows the value of having both physical and digital channels which strengthen and complement each other.”

