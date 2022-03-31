Government must commit to nuclear or turn away from it, expert says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Government must commit to nuclear or turn away from it, expert says

By Press Association
March 31 2022, 2.37pm
Hinkley Point C is one of the few nuclear sites currently being built in the UK. (Ben Birchall/PA)
The Government should either properly commit to nuclear power or not pursue it at all, one of the country’s leading energy experts has said.

Sir Dieter Helm warned a stop and start approach could harm investment in other areas, such as wind.

“It’s no accident that most nuclear power is built by governments, on government money with government-owned companies. I’m not advocating you have to have government-owned companies. I’m simply making that point,” said Sir Dieter, who is professor of energy policy at the University of Oxford.

At an event organised by Policy Exchange, Sir Dieter pointed to the example of the French government, which will deliver six new nuclear sites through EDF, which is state-owned.

Britain stands in contrast to this.

“When you make nuclear decisions, what you don’t want to do is decide: ‘Well let’s try three and see which one works’ – that’s British policy,” he told listeners.

“You then wait 10 years to find out if one of them works, and then you decide what you’re going to do subsequently.

“The Prime Minister’s language of being ‘gung ho’ about nuclear is really in one sense correct: You either do it and do it properly and have a programme, or you don’t do it.”

He said that one of the worst options is to “try one and see if it works because we want to hold back the public expenditure”.

But even worse is “deciding that we’ll think about deciding” because it will discourage investment in other potential options like offshore wind.

The Government is planning to set out an energy security strategy shortly.

It has already been delayed several times and there are reports of disagreements within the cabinet.

These include opposing views between the Treasury and 10 Downing Street on how much nuclear power should feature in the plan.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is reportedly worried that building enough new nuclear power could prove very costly.

