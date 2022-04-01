Caution urged over plug-in heaters as energy bills soar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Caution urged over plug-in heaters as energy bills soar

By Press Association
April 1 2022, 11.49am
Electrical Safety First is warning people not to put themselves in danger by using portable heaters inappropriately (Joe Giddens/PA)
Electrical Safety First is warning people not to put themselves in danger by using portable heaters inappropriately (Joe Giddens/PA)

An electrical safety charity is warning people not to put themselves in danger by using portable heaters inappropriately, as they look for ways to reduce the impact of surging energy bills.

Electrical Safety First said that although, in general, plug-in heaters are safe when used correctly, it is expecting to see an increase in people using them as an alternative to central heating, as households are hit by a 54% increase in Ofgem’s price cap.

It is urging people to make sure they are using heaters correctly.

Lesley Rudd, chief executive of Electrical Safety First, said: “We anticipate millions more will turn to portable plug-in heaters in order to reduce their costs by heating single rooms in their home as an alternative to central heating.

“We urge the public to be cautious when using plug-in heaters to reduce the risk of fire.

“Never leave plug-in heaters unattended and ensure they are kept away from flammable fabrics.

“We understand this is a difficult time for many and we urge people to reduce their risk by always following our safety advice.”

Here are Electrical Safety First’s tips for using portable electric heaters safely:

– Put your heater on a level surface, well away from anything or anyone that could knock it over.

– Make sure your heater is at least one metre away from combustible materials such as paper, furniture or curtains.

– Never use it to dry your clothes.

– Never leave your heater unattended while in use or while you are asleep.

– Never power a heater from an extension lead – they can be overloaded and cause fires.

– Regularly inspect your heater for damage and deterioration. If it is not in good condition, do not use it.

– Avoid second-hand heaters. Make sure you buy from manufacturers or retailers that you know and trust.

– Make sure that you register your heater with the manufacturer so that, if there is a problem, they can contact you to repair or replace. You can find out more about product registration at www.electricalsafetyfirst.org.uk/registration.

