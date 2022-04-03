Service charge code could be revised to help housing association tenants

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Service charge code could be revised to help housing association tenants

By Press Association
April 4 2022, 12.03am
Housing association tenants of long leasehold flats in England will be brought into a revised service charge management code, under proposals being consulted on by surveyors (Chris Radburn/PA)
Housing association tenants of long leasehold flats in England will be brought into a revised service charge management code, under proposals being consulted on by surveyors (Chris Radburn/PA)

Housing association tenants of long leasehold flats in England will be brought into a revised service charge management code, under proposals being consulted on by surveyors.

Originally developed in 1997, the code sets out best practice for the management of leasehold residential blocks and estates.

The code applies to landlords of leasehold residential properties and managing agents and is used by the courts to settle disputes about service charges, alongside evidence from professionals.

But in the past it has only applied to leaseholders within privately-owned developments, the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (Rics) said.

The proposed enhancements to the code will also ensure greater transparency over service charges and associated spending, it added.

Rics said that with increasing costs associated with managing blocks of flats, particularly where buildings need to be made safe, there is a need for a clear code that helps guide landlords and managing agents on service charge funds, forward planning and keeping leaseholders informed.

The proposals would not stop landlords from potentially increasing charges, but they would require them to set out the rationale behind setting service charges, Rics added.

Jeff Platt, technical author of the new service charge code, said: “Since the first edition of the code was published in 1997, housing associations and local authorities have evolved into large scale providers of leasehold, shared-ownership and rented homes where the costs of services and property management are recovered as variable service charges.

“Leaseholders and tenants paying those charges should expect to receive similar best practice management standards from all landlords, managers and managing agents.”

There are around 4.6 million leasehold properties in England, according to Rics.

Antony Parkinson, senior specialist for property standards at Rics, said: “Proposed enhancements to the code will improve consistency within the industry and transparency for leaseholders in relation to service charges, agents fees, long term planned preventative maintenance plans and reserve funds.

“I encourage all leaseholders, landlords, registered providers, managing agents and anyone else affected by the code to participate in the consultation and share feedback on the proposals.”

The consultation on the proposed new service charge code will end on May 15 2022.

Rics said it will consider feedback and the final service charge code will be published later this year.

A Government spokesperson said: “We welcome the efforts of Royal Institute for Chartered Surveyors (Rics) and others to raise professionalism and standards of managing agents.

“Improving housing standards is a key objective of our levelling up agenda and these proposals will increase transparency for leaseholders and help to guide landlords and managing agents on service charge funds.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]