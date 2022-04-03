New £5 coin marks 120 years of children’s favourite Peter Rabbit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
New £5 coin marks 120 years of children’s favourite Peter Rabbit

By Press Association
April 4 2022, 12.03am Updated: April 4 2022, 2.05pm
Coin designer Ffion Gwillim with The Tale of Peter Rabbit coin (Royal Mint/PA)
Coin designer Ffion Gwillim with The Tale of Peter Rabbit coin (Royal Mint/PA)

Beatrix Potter’s Peter Rabbit will feature on a coloured £5 coin released by the Royal Mint to mark 120 years since the children’s favourite first hit the shelves.

The fluffy-tailed mischief-maker is depicted in his trademark blue coat hopping through a wildflower meadow on the commemorative piece launching on Monday.

Ffion Gwillim, who designed the coin, said she used the original storybook illustrations as her reference to create the “cheerful and celebratory” scene.

Peter Rabbit coin
The coloured coin features Peter in his trademark blue coat (Royal Mint/PA)

The release marks 120 years since the first publication of The Tale Of Peter Rabbit, which has been celebrated on coins by the Royal Mint since 2016.

The new coin is available on the Royal Mint website in gold and silver as well as a “brilliant uncirculated” edition. It will not enter circulation.

Speaking about the design, Ms Gwillim said: “As the coin is a celebration of The Tale Of Peter Rabbit, I knew from the beginning that I wanted the coin to be cheerful and have a celebratory feel.

“I took inspiration from the colourful floral illustrations seen throughout the book.

“Taking the different floral elements from pages in the book to create a new scene on a round coin was a welcomed design challenge – applying colour to such a detailed coin also took a lot of care and precision.”

Ffion Gwillim
Ffion Gwillim designed the coin (Royal Mint/PA)

Royal Mint director of commemorative coin Clare Maclennan said: “Coins remain Britain’s favourite collectable item.

“Their appeal continues to reach new collectors with the increasing popularity of our childhood character coins, which celebrate some of the greatest childhood stories and characters we know and love on official UK coin.

“The collectable Peter Rabbit £5 crown is the latest release in the series, marking the 120th anniversary of the mischievous, loveable rabbit.

“Inspired by the original watercolour illustrations, and available in a vibrant special colour edition, the coin is itself a beautiful work of art for collectors of all ages, and we’re so thrilled to see these pieces are inspiring new and younger collectors to get involved.”

