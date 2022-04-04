Bank of England and FCA to review London Metal Exchange over nickel suspension

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Bank of England and FCA to review London Metal Exchange over nickel suspension

By Press Association
April 4 2022, 8.11am
The Financial Conduct Authority and Bank of England have launched a review into the suspension of nickel trading by the London Metal Exchange last month (Yui Mok/PA)
The Financial Conduct Authority and Bank of England have launched a review into the suspension of nickel trading by the London Metal Exchange last month (Yui Mok/PA)

The financial watchdog and the Bank of England have launched a review into the suspension of nickel trading by the London Metal Exchange (LME) last month.

The exchange suspended nickel trades from Tuesday March 8 after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine resulted in significant volatility, with prices doubling to more than 100,000 US dollars per tonne within hour.

Traders also expressed frustration over a spate of technical glitches after trading resumed on Wednesday March 16.

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has said it now plans to “review the LME’s approach to managing the suspension and resumption” of the nickel market.

The Bank of England said it will undertake a review into the LME’s clearing house during the period “to determine whether any lessons might be learned in relation to its governance and risk management”.

London Metal Exchange reopens
The trading ring at the London Metals Exchange reopened in September after being halted for 18 months by the pandemic (Yui Mok/PA)

In a joint statement, the organisations said the chaotic episode underlined questions about the exchange’s transparency.

The central bank and the FCA said they will determine if action needs to be taken as a result.

“Events around the suspension and resumption of trading have underlined questions raised in a recent LME discussion paper on market structure, particularly the role of transparency in the LME and related markets,” they added.

“The FCA has been in discussion with the LME on its proposals for some time and expects the LME to consider carefully how recent events should shape its future approach on market structure.”

In a statement, the LME Group said it “welcomes” the announcement by the regulators.

“In addition, the LME Group will commission an independent review of broader events in the nickel market leading up to the suspension to identify any actions that could be taken to minimise the risk of a disorderly market arising in future,” it added.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]