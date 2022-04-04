Ryanair to post at least £294m loss as passenger numbers recover

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ryanair to post at least £294m loss as passenger numbers recover

By Press Association
April 4 2022, 9.19am
Ryanair said it will post a loss of at least 350 million euros for the past year (Niall Carson/PA)
Ryanair has warned it expects to post a loss of at least 350 million euros (£294 million) as it narrowed its guidance for the past year.

It came as the budget airliner said its passenger numbers “recovered strongly” but were still more than a third below pre-pandemic levels.

The Dublin-based company said it will report a net loss of between 350 million euros (£294 million) and 400 million euros (£336 million) for the year to the end of March.

Ryanair previously guided the market to a loss of between 250 million euros (£210 million) and 450 million euros (£378 million).

The airline tumbled to an 815 million euro (£702 million) loss in the previous financial year due to an 81% plunge in customer traffic due to pandemic restrictions.

The group told shareholders on Monday that passenger numbers increased to more than 97 million for the year to March, compared with 27.2 million in the year to March 2021.

However, restrictions in some regions, particularly at the start of the financial year, mean it remains significantly below pre-Covid traffic of 149 million customers.

The group, which release its full results next month, said it has reduced its net debt from 2.3 billion euros (£1.9 billion) to 1.5 billion euros (£1.25 billion) over the past year as it continues to stabilise its operations.

Ryanair said it has also increased its hedging to cover 80% of its fuel, amid significant volatility in oil prices sparked by the conflict in Ukraine.

In a separate update, Ryanair said that it had 11.2 million passengers last month, representing its strongest month since October.

It comes after a significant slump during the winter months as the spread of Omicron variant of Covid-19 and related restrictions impacted sentiment.

