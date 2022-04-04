H&T to pay back £2m after finding one in 10 loans should not have been granted

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

H&T to pay back £2m after finding one in 10 loans should not have been granted

By Press Association
April 4 2022, 10.39am
H&T said that 11.5% of loans should never have been paid out (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
H&T said that 11.5% of loans should never have been paid out (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Pawnbroker H&T has said it will refund customers by more than £2 million after a review of a group of loans found that more than one in 10 should never have been made.

The company said that it had looked into a series of loans given between April 2014 and October 2019 and found 9,800 loans to 8,000 customers that should have been refused.

These loans make up about 11.5% of the total, unsecured, high-cost, short term (HCST) loans the business made during the period.

“We are pleased that the review is now concluded and that the majority of HCST loans granted by H&T are considered to have been lent responsibly,” said chief executive, Chris Gillespie.

He added: “The board of H&T is very aware of the concerns and uncertainty that this review has caused for all stakeholders.”

The company has been looking into these loans since 2019, and has now been given permission by the Financial Conduct Authority to move ahead with a compensation scheme for customers.

The business said that it would pay £1.6 million directly to customers in redress and a further half a million will be available to adjust the balance of their outstanding loans.

On average, each customer will get £264, the business said.

“Customers whose loan should not have been granted and who are due redress, will be contacted directly and we will endeavour to complete the redress programme as quickly as we can, so as not to prolong the uncertainty further,” Mr Gillespie said.

“H&T is committed to providing services which maintain the highest standards of customer care and regulatory compliance, and we have co-operated fully and constructively with the FCA throughout this review.

“High cost, short-term, unsecured lending no longer forms part of the group’s product offering.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier