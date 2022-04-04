Will your local bus service benefit from extra funding?

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Government has announced which areas of England will receive funding to boost bus services.

Here is a list of the 31 successful applicants and how much they have been awarded under the latest round of the Bus Service Improvement Plan scheme:

Blackburn with Darwen and Lancashire: £34.2 million

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole: £8.9 million

Brighton and Hove: £27.9 million

Central Bedfordshire: £3.7 million

City of York: £17.4 million

Cornwall (including Isles of Scilly): £13.3 million

Derby City: £7 million

Derbyshire: £47 million

Devon: £14.1 million

East Sussex: £41.4 million

Greater Manchester: £94.8 million

Hertfordshire: £29.7 million

Kent: £35.1 million

Liverpool City Region: £12.3 million

Luton: £19.1 million

Norfolk: £49.6 million

North East and North of Tyne: £163.5 million

North East Lincolnshire: £4.7 million

Nottingham City: £11.4 million

Nottinghamshire: £18.7 million

Oxfordshire: £12.7 million

Portsmouth: £48.3 million

Reading: £26.3 million

Somerset: £11.9 million

Stoke-on-Trent: £31.7 million

Warrington: £16.2 million

West Berkshire: £2.6 million

West Midlands: £87.9 million

West of England and North Somerset: £105.5 million

West Sussex: £17.4 million

West Yorkshire: £70 million