Walkers targets 50% healthy products amid looming junk food restrictions

Walkers has said it plans to make at least half its products healthy or low-calorie by 2025 as it faces new regulations targeting junk food.

The crisps giant said it will invest £35 million over the next three years into a programme that will include reformulating some of its existing range and bringing new healthier products to supermarket shelves.

Last month, Walkers launched its first crisps that are not considered HFSS (high in fat, sugar or salt) by Government standards.

Walkers, the creator of Quavers, plans to make half of its products healthy or low-calorie within the next three years (Lynne Cameron/PA)

It said it will launch other products similar to the Walkers 45% less salt range and change its Walkers Baked, Doritos Dippers and Popworks products so they are considered non-HFSS.

The move comes ahead of new rules coming into force in October that will restrict advertising and promotional deals, such as buy-one-get-one-free, on HFSS classified foods.

Walkers said its reformulated Walkers Baked, Doritos Dippers and Popworks products will come to shelves in the coming months.

It added that further innovation is planned for next year as well as significant advertising and marketing investment to encourage customers to make healthier choices.

Jason Richards, general manager of PepsiCo UK & Ireland, said: “This is a significant milestone in our long-term commitment to provide smart snacking choices, without compromising on taste.

“We’ve been making changes to our portfolio over many years, but now is the time for even bolder action.

“We have set ourselves the ambitious goal of a 50% sales target for non-HFSS or lower calorie snacks.

“We’ve got a long way to go from where we are now, but we’re determined to make this happen.

“Thanks to our research and development and nutrition experts, I’m confident that people up and down the country will enjoy these new products as much as their old favourites.”