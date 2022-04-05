Crest Nicholson facing extra cladding bill up to £120m after fire safety pledge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Crest Nicholson facing extra cladding bill up to £120m after fire safety pledge

By Press Association
April 5 2022, 8.07am Updated: April 5 2022, 12.05pm
Housebuilder Crest Nicholson has revealed another hit of up to £120m after signing up to the Government’s new Building Safety Pledge in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Housebuilder Crest Nicholson has revealed another hit of up to £120 million after pledging to carry out further fire safety works on tall buildings in the wake of the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

The group said it is signing up to the Government’s new Building Safety Pledge, which commits developers to new guidelines for work on potentially unsafe cladding on buildings between 36ft (11m) and 59ft (18m) high.

Crest said it expects a further charge from the commitments of between £80 million and £120 million, though it said this is only its “best estimate” at this stage.

This comes on top of a £47.8 million bill for the firm so far for cladding works since the year to the end of October 2019, including a £29 million charge announced in January.

It is also contributing to the new residential property developer tax, which came into force on April 1 to support the fire safety works programme on buildings taller than 18 metres.

Fellow building giant Persimmon also confirmed it has signed up to the new building safety guidelines, but said it believes the £75 million already set aside by the group will be enough to cover the costs.

Housebuilders had until April 5 to sign the Building Safety Pledge guidelines.

It comes after reports on Monday that the Government had dropped its demands for housebuilders to contribute towards a £4 billion cladding remediation fund after talks with the industry.

Instead, developers must commit to carrying out work on the medium-rise buildings they have built over the past 30 years and pay for it it themselves without claiming on the Government’s building safety fund.

Additional funding talks will be put off until later in the year.

The housebuilding sector is facing a ballooning bill following the Grenfell Tower fire, which killed 72 people in 2017.

The Government announced in January that all leaseholders in high-rise blocks should not have to pay for remediation works on dangerous cladding, including those in properties between 36ft (11m) and 59ft (18m) tall.

Since then, it has been in discussions with the sector over new guidelines.

Crest said it believes signing the Building Safety Pledge is “in the best interests of the group, taking further steps to support those living in affected buildings”.

It said that “failing to agree to these new guidelines would carry further consequences, implemented by DLUHC (Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities), that would impact the group’s ability to operate and trade normally within the housing market”.

Crest added: “The cash outflows required to remediate the affected buildings will occur over several years.

“Given the group’s well capitalised financial position and strong current trading performance, the board does not consider this to present a risk to current or future operations.”

Dean Finch, group chief executive at Persimmon, said: “Over a year ago we said that leaseholders in multi-storey buildings Persimmon constructed should not have to pay for the remediation of cladding and fire related issues.

“We are pleased to reaffirm this commitment today and sign the Government’s developer pledge.”

