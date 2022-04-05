Accidental damage claims involving children cost £500 typically, says Admiral

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Accidental damage claims involving children cost £500 typically, says Admiral

By Press Association
April 5 2022, 11.49am
Accidental damage claims involving children cost around £500 typically, according to analysis by Admiral (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Accidental damage claims involving children cost around £500 typically, according to analysis by Admiral (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Accidental damage claims involving children cost around £500 typically, according to analysis by an insurer.

Just over four-fifths of such incidents involve damage to technology, Admiral found.

Items being dropped and accidents involving toys were among the main reasons for claims, with many cases relating to damage to televisions.

In one case dealt with by Admiral, a TV was damaged when a child’s karate classes moved online during lockdown. In another case, a TV screen was used as a drawing board.

Pasta sauce on a laptop and nappy cream smeared on sofas are also among cases the insurer has dealt with involving children.

Noel Summerfield, head of household at Admiral, said: “Many parents will be expecting the house to get a little messy over the Easter holidays, but some will be faced with more.

“We’ve looked at 1,500 home insurance claims caused by children over the last year and found the average cost was £531.

“No doubt some parents will turn to tech at some point during the holidays to help keep the kids busy.

“This could explain why so many claims where kids were involved feature mobile phones, TVs, laptops, tablets and even VR headsets.

“When we analysed the data, we found that 81% of the claims involving kids mentioned damage to tech devices.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]