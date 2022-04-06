Rizla owner Imperial Brands on track despite weak European tobacco sales

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Rizla owner Imperial Brands on track despite weak European tobacco sales

By Press Association
April 6 2022, 9.07am
Tobacco giant Imperial Brands has said it is on track despite weak sales in continental Europe (Ally Carmichael/Imperial Tobacco/PA)

Tobacco giant Imperial Brands has said it is on track despite weak sales in continental Europe.

The Gauloises and Rizla owner said gains in the UK, US and Australia have helped to offset the impact of declining sales in Germany and Spain in recent months.

It comes three weeks after the company said it was in talks to offload its Russian operations, which employ around 1,000 people, to an unnamed local party.

Imperial said its tobacco sales volumes have been in line with expectations as it continued to grow its vaping and heated tobacco business, titled Next Generation Products (NGP).

The group said customers have “responded positively” to trials of its Pulze heated tobacco system in Greece and the Czech Republic, and improvement of its Blu vaping product in the US.

It added that NGP revenues for the first half of the year are set to be “slightly ahead” of the same period last year after growth in Europe.

However, total revenues for the first half are due to be roughly flat due to a “weaker tobacco performance in Europe”.

Imperial said: “Europe’s performance has been driven by the return to pre-Covid purchasing patterns as northern Europeans resume international travel, as well as price phasing in some markets.

“However, price increases during the latter part of the first half will support a stronger revenue performance in the second half.”

Matt Britzman, equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “Key for any tobacco company in today’s world is how they’re going to transition away from the increasingly unpopular classic tobacco products and build out an offering of next-generation products.

“Imperial Brands pretty much scrapped their plans and started from scratch a year or so ago when the new strategy was announced, focusing now on heated tobacco products in Europe and its Blu vape brand in the US.

“We’re still yet to hear any real details on how these are progressing, except the fact losses in the division are expected to rein in slightly.”

