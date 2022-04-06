Events firm Hyve to sell Russian business in wake of Ukraine war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Events firm Hyve to sell Russian business in wake of Ukraine war

By Press Association
April 6 2022, 12.31pm
Hyve Group, which runs industry events and exhibitions, said it is selling its Russian arm (Hyve/PA)
Events giant Hyve Group has agreed a deal to sell its Russian business to Rise Expo in a deal worth up to £72 million.

Shares in the London-listed firm, which rebranded from ITE in 2019, moved higher as it also reported a rebound in revenues driven by the relaxation of pandemic restrictions in western markets.

The exhibition operator said last month that it put its Russian business up for sale due to the invasion of Ukraine, after the company had come under pressure from shareholders and customers.

Hyve said on Wednesday that some customers had indicated they would boycott the company’s western events if they failed to pull out of Russia.

“The board believes that the disposal achieves Hyve’s objective of exiting the Russian market in a prompt manner with the prospect of value being returned to the company, while offering an outcome which provides some assurance and stability for those affected, including the staff of the Russian business,” it said.

The group said it would have had to wind down the Russian operation had a suitable sale not been sealed.

Hyve also told shareholders it delivered revenues of £58 million over the six months to March 31, excluding revenues of £17 million from its Russian business.

It said this compared with £5 million in revenues excluding Russia over the same period a year earlier as it was heavily impacted by Covid-19.

The group reported forward bookings for the full year of £103 million, excluding Russian and Ukrainian events.

It said this reflects an improvement driven by pent-up demand for in-person events despite continued pandemic disruption in some regions.

Mark Shashoua, chief executive of Hyve, said: “I am delighted to see Hyve return to a schedule of events comparable to pre-pandemic levels and I am highly encouraged by the pent-up demand we continue to see among our customer communities.

“Shoptalk in particular has seen an incredible recovery and significantly outperformed the 2019 edition.”

