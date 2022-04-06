Government to buy part of National Grid to help meet climate targets

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Government to buy part of National Grid to help meet climate targets

By Press Association
April 6 2022, 1.29pm
Britain’s grid will be overseen by a new independent Government authority (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Government will bring part of National Grid back into public ownership to set up a new authority tasked with helping Britain reach its climate targets.

National Grid will sell its Electricity System Operator (ESO) arm to the Government, the sides announced on Wednesday.

The nationalised unit will then be folded into a new Future System Operator (FSO), an authority responsible for overseeing Britain’s electricity systems.

Jonathan Brearley, chief executive of energy regulator Ofgem, said: “A fully independent system operator will help to transform Great Britain’s energy system and cut customers’ energy bills.

“Critically, the FSO will ensure that we will build a smart, efficient and flexible system that will mean that Britain moves to a secure, low-carbon and low-cost system.”

The FSO will also take over some of National Grid’s gas functions. It will work with energy suppliers and networks to ensure the electricity system is balanced and that there is enough supply for households and businesses.

The Government did not reveal how much it would cost to renationalise the unit, simply saying National Grid will be “appropriately compensated” for the parts of its business moved to the new authority. The final deal is yet to be agreed.

Britain faces a huge challenge to stop emitting carbon. But as progress is made, cars will increasingly become electric and gas boilers will slowly be replaced by heat pumps.

This will need a lot of extra electricity.

Not only will this require wind turbines and other technology to make the extra electricity, the wires that carry the electricity will also need to be up to the task.

The new authority will oversee new projects and help integrate them into the network.

It will deal with everything from electricity and gas to carbon capture and offshore wind networks.

National Grid boss John Pettigrew said: “We have been working closely with Government, industry and the regulator to create a Future System Operator that enables long-term holistic thinking, drives progress towards net-zero, and lays the foundations for the regulatory reform necessary to deliver a clean, fair and affordable energy transition.”

The ESO is owned by National Grid, but was legally separated from the company in 2019 to avoid conflicts of interest.

Electric car charging point
Electricity demands will surge as cars increasingly become electric and gas boilers are replaced by heat pumps (PA)

It employs around 1,000 people. No job losses are expected as part of the purchase.

ESO executive director Fintan Slye said: “We warmly welcome today’s announcement that the ESO will be at the heart of the system operator of the future.

“Building on our track record and skills as a world leading system operator, together with industry and Government and regulators we will help deliver an affordable, reliable and clean transition for all.”

David Smith, chief executive of the Energy Networks Association, said: “Co-ordination and co-operation across electricity and gas transmission and distribution networks, as well as all other players in the energy sector, will allow us to make even greater strides towards decarbonising effectively and efficiently.”

The Government is expected to announce its new energy strategy on Thursday, which comes in the wake of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

On Wednesday it said it would back a £400 million loan to technology company Johnson Matthey to help it develop new hydrogen technology which could help heat homes and drive lorries.

