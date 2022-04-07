Financial Conduct Authority plans faster response against ‘problem firms’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Financial Conduct Authority plans faster response against ‘problem firms’

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 8.19am
(FCA/PA)
(FCA/PA)

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has announced a new strategy to shut down “problem firms” that do not meet basic regulatory standards.

Bosses at the regulator said they are concerned that the cost-of-living crisis could see households turn to lenders in greater numbers to manage their finances.

The three-year plan will see 80 new staff work to crack down faster on potential fraud and poor treatment of consumers.

They will also publish outcomes and performance targets to allow for greater accountability, the FCA added.

The regulator said: “A key focus of the strategy is shutting down problem firms, which do not meet basic regulatory standards.

“The FCA is recruiting 80 employees to work on the initiative, which will protect consumers from potential fraud, poor treatment and create a better market.”

The strategy builds on activities launched last July, when FCA boss Nikhil Rathi committed the regulator to become more innovative, assertive and adaptive.

He also vowed to transform the FCA into a data-led platform that can face the threats and opportunities of the future.

Mr Rathi added: ”Our new strategy enables the FCA to respond more quickly to the rapidly changing financial services sector.

“It will give us a foundation to continuously improve for the benefit of our stakeholders, and respond swiftly to economic and geopolitical developments.”

The watchdog has faced criticism in the past over its slow progress at cracking down on problem firms, including the London Capital & Finance mini-bond scheme.

It was heavily criticised following a report by MPs into the scandal that found the FCA did not act appropriately to protect investors.

