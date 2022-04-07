Primark launches UK website for browsing stock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Primark launches UK website for browsing stock

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 11.45am
Primark’s website has been launched in the UK (Primark/PA)
Primark has launched its website in the UK to allow customers to browse stock and check availability before heading to stores.

The value fashion retailer has promised its online shoppers its biggest ever range to browse from home, with thousands of products including clothes and homeware.

The new website is meant to “better connect the journey between searching online and then shopping in store”.

While Primark still does not offer home delivery, the business hopes the website will be a popular resource for customers before heading to their nearest store.

The website has initially launched in the UK and will be rolled out to Primark’s 13 other markets in the coming months.

Primark bosses said the website may help them ‘reach a whole new set of customers’ (PA)

In a statement, the retailer said the move marks a shift in the role of digital within the business as it recognises the critical role online can play to support sales in-store.

Primark said the site’s product pages will house more information and better imagery, while shoppers will also have access to improved search functionality and product filtering, such as by size and colour.

Primark chief executive Paul Marchant said: “We know our customers love the experience of shopping with Primark and the surprises they pick up when they come into our stores – it’s what makes Primark special.

“However, we know that they also want to browse the latest collections online and be able to check availability, which is what our new website makes possible for the first time.

“This new website and new features mark a significant step forward for our business and represent a shift in the role of digital at Primark.

“The new site also gives us a great opportunity to reach a whole new set of customers, enabling us to showcase the great range of products we offer when they’re browsing online to help tempt them into our stores.”

