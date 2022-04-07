BT to hand £1,500 pay increase to 58,000 workers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
BT to hand £1,500 pay increase to 58,000 workers

By Press Association
April 7 2022, 11.49am Updated: April 7 2022, 3.01pm
Telecoms giant BT is to increase wages for more than 50,000 staff (BT/PA)
BT is to hand its UK frontline workers a £1,500 pay increase in the telecoms giant’s biggest pay increase for more than 20 years.

The company said the pay rise is being given to 58,000 workers across BT Group, including engineers, contact centre staff and retail staff.

BT said the increase is “focussed on the lowest paid workers” and will work out as a roughly 8% increase for some members of staff.

The highest paid frontline workers will still see a more-than 3% increase as a result of the change.

Mobile phone stock
EE, Plusnet and Openreach staff will also receive pay increases (Rui Vieira/PA).

The telecoms company said the move, which will include staff at its Openreach, Plusnet and EE businesses, comes after lengthy negotiations with the Communications Workers Union (CWU).

However, the CWU said on Twitter that it has rejected the proposal and will ballot members over strike action.

“The CWU has rejected the pay offer from BT,” the union tweeted.

“We have no choice now but to immediately prepare for a statutory industrial action ballot.

“We will be sending further communications to members via email and social media later today.”

Philip Jansen, chief executive of BT, said the firm hopes lower paid workers will “benefit most and as soon as possible” amid the rising cost of living crisis.

He added: “BT Group has continued to support the country as it recovers from the pandemic: keeping families connected, helping businesses to grow in new, online markets, and supporting organisations to stay connected and adopt hybrid working.

“We took the decision not to use redundancy and the Government’s furlough scheme as a direct consequence of the pandemic, and thanks to the contribution of all 100,000 BT people, we’ve continued to improve customer ratings and invest in growing our full-fibre and mobile networks.

“While we have continued to extend and strengthen our networks to support the country’s recovery, the pandemic has hit our financial performance, like that of most companies.

“I’m pleased that we’ve been able to make this pay award – the biggest in 20 years – to thank our colleagues and recognise their hard work.”

Last year, the company also paid frontline workers a £1,000 cash payment as well as £500 worth of shares.

The new increase comes as BT customers were hit by a 9% price hike at the start of the month.

BT said those affected will end up paying an extra £3.50 a month – or £42 annually – on average for phone and broadband bills.

However, financially vulnerable households and those on certain packages, including BT Home Essentials and BT Basic, will be exempt.

