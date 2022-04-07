Reinspection of P&O ferry detained last month in N Ireland By Press Association April 7 2022, 5.07pm The P&O Ferries operated European Causeway vessel in dock at the Port of Larne, Co Antrim (Michael Cooper/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up A reinspection is taking place of a P&O ferry detained last month following the sacking of almost 800 workers. The Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) said the reinspection of the European Causeway was taking place at P&O Ferries request. (Liam McBurney/PA) The ferry was detained in Northern Ireland on March 25. An MCA spokesman said: “All inspections have to satisfy the Maritime and Coastguard Agency that the ferries fulfil the requirement of the Port State Control regime and are safe to put to sea. “There are no further inspections of P&O Ferries at the moment but we will reinspect at the appropriate time.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from The Courier Traffic chaos at Port of Dover eases slightly, though delays likely to continue Cross-Channel disruption plunges Dover into traffic chaos near port P&O Ferries accuses agency of ‘unprecedented rigour’ in detaining two ships VIDEO: P&O Ferries boss branded ‘most hated man in Britain’ in tense Holyrood appearance