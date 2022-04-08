42% of people ‘expect to be financially worse off in next three months’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
42% of people ‘expect to be financially worse off in next three months’

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 6.03am
More than two-fifths of people expect their finances to worsen over the next three months, according to a wealth and wellbeing monitor from LV= (Anthony Devlin/PA)
More than two-fifths (42%) of people predict their finances will worsen over the next three months, according to a wealth and wellbeing tracker.

LV= said the findings are the most downbeat since June 2020, when its quarterly survey started.

A similar proportion (44%) of the 4,000 people surveyed across the UK in March said their finances had already deteriorated over the previous three months.

More than half (58%) of people said their total monthly outgoings have increased in the past few months and 23% are now saving less.

Pensioners were found to be particularly likely to say their spending has increased.

Nearly two-thirds (65%) of retirees said their supermarket spend has increased in the past three months and 46% expect their finances to worsen over next three months.

The state pension and some other benefits are uprated by 3.1% in April, but inflation could hit a 40-year high of 8.7% in the fourth quarter of 2022, according to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR).

Clive Bolton, managing director of protection, savings and retirement at LV= said: “The results of the latest LV= wealth and wellbeing monitor highlight how the finances of millions of people are being squeezed by the large rise in the cost of living.

“The indices for savings, financial outlook and outgoings are the worst recorded since we started surveying consumers two years ago.

“Consumer sentiment had been steadily improving between spring and early autumn 2021 as the success of the vaccine programme, fall in death rates and easing of lockdown restrictions allowed life to begin to return to normal.

“However, the sharp rise in the cost of living has caused confidence to fall dramatically.

“Rising energy prices are becoming a significant problem for many people, particularly those who are retired.

“Rising prices coupled with poor returns on deposit accounts will dismay pensioners whose only or main source of retirement income is the state pension.

“Rising inflation and poor returns from cash present a dilemma for people in retirement.

“They might have to drawdown their savings more quickly than they would want or switch some of their savings into higher-risk assets.

“These can offer the prospect of keeping pace with inflation but can be hit hard if investment markets fall.

“As always with retirement planning, consulting a financial adviser about your retirement plans is a good way to understand your retirement options, and how you might ensure your retirement income keeps pace with inflation.”

