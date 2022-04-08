Deloitte resigns as Polymetal auditor over Russian operations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Deloitte resigns as Polymetal auditor over Russian operations

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 7.53am
Deloitte has resigned as the auditor of Polymetal International due to the mining giant’s ties to Russia (Alamy/PA)
Accounting giant Deloitte has resigned as the auditor of mining giant Polymetal International due to the firm’s ties to Russia.

The London-listed firm, which primarily operates in Russia, has seen its shares plummet since Vladimir Putin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine more than a month ago.

Last month, Deloitte said it would no longer operate in Russia and started a process to sever ties with its operations in Russia and Belarus.

The auditor confirmed on Friday that it is therefore unable to work with the Anglo-Russian gold and silver miner.

In a statement, Polymetal said: “Following the announcement on March 7 2022 that Deloitte’s Russian and Belarus firms would separate from the global network of member firms of which Deloitte is a part, they have concluded that they will not be able to carry out an audit of the company given that the majority of its assets and operations are in Russia.”

Polymetal has kept its listing in London since the renewed hostilities broke out but has seen its shares dive.

Shares in the business were trading at around 1,100p before the invasion started on February 24 but had plunged to 290p at close of business on Thursday.

Last month, Polymetal said it was still able to sell gold from Russia to East Asia and Kazakhstan, despite crippling sanctions on Russia from Western countries.

While export opportunities to Europe and the US have dropped, Polymetal said that Russian retail customers – that is to say, individuals rather than banks and other institutions – have been snapping up the precious metal.

After its entire board left, the FTSE 100 firm appointed five new independent directors and a new chairman.

Shareholders are set to meet to vote on the appointments on April 25.

