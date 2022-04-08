Hollywood Bowl cheers ‘exceptional’ sales due to pent-up demand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Hollywood Bowl cheers ‘exceptional’ sales due to pent-up demand

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 9.59am
Hollywood Bowl in Thurrock, Essex. The company said annual sales are set to beat expectations after a surge in demand )Steve Parsons/PA)
Hollywood Bowl has hailed an “excellent start” to the financial year as pent-up demand help drive the leisure firm to a record half-year performance.

The ten-pin bowling operator saw shares jump after it told shareholders it is on track for full-year trading to surpass market expectations.

Hollywood Bowl said it saw “exceptionally strong revenue growth” as sales jumped to £91.3 million for the six months to March, compared with £12 million over the same period a year earlier as it was hit by Covid restrictions.

It highlighted that like-for-like revenues grew by 26.8% against the same period two years earlier, before the pandemic struck.

The group said it saw a “small impact” from the spread of Omicron variant around December and January but saw a strong rebound in the following months.

Hollywood Bowl said it is also “not immune from inflationary pressures” but has taken a number of mitigating measures including introducing a simplified food menu following the pandemic.

Stephen Burns, chief executive officer, said: “We have had an excellent start to the financial year, as a return to more normal operating conditions combined with strong demand and our customer-focused strategy, led to impressive sales growth and profits.

“We have continued to invest in our customer experience and in the growth and quality of our portfolio of bowling and mini-golf centres.

“We remain confident in the enduring consumer demand for fun-filled, experiential leisure activities that offer great value for money.

“The group’s strong balance sheet supports our ability to invest in our organic growth strategy and to pursue further expansionary opportunities.”

Shares in the company jumped 7.3% in early trading.

