Tesco profits set to soar to £2.7bn but faces cost-of-living questions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Tesco profits set to soar to £2.7bn but faces cost-of-living questions

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 1.39pm
Tesco is set to unveil results on Wednesday (Nick Ansell/PA)
Tesco is set to unveil results on Wednesday (Nick Ansell/PA)

The City will be keen to hear from Tesco how bosses at the supermarket intend to support shoppers during the cost-of-living crisis as the company unveils its full-year results.

Analysts expect the grocery giant to maintain momentum after an especially busy Christmas meant it dominated in its share of the market.

Consensus in the City puts group operating profits in the region of £2.75 billion after bosses said profits would be above expectations.

Tesco has a 27.4% share of the grocery market according to Kantar Worldpanel, holding strong against rivals Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons which have all seen their share decline.

But the supermarket may face pressure to reduce prices in line with low-cost competitors as households face an income squeeze following the energy price cap rise, exacerbated by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

UK households are set to be £900 worse off this year with the lowest earners facing a £1,300 knock to finances, a PwC report found this month.

Economists warn this could lead consumers to tighten their belts on the weekly food shop.

Investment platform AJ Bell said Tesco may have some “pricing power” against cost inflation as a key provider of consumer staples and given its domination of the market.

Food basket
Economists warned that consumers could tighten their belts on the weekly food shop (PA)

Danni Hewson, AJ Bell’s financial analyst, said: “At a time when inflation is a key concern, and customers will start to trade down or even buy less, this could be a useful part of Tesco’s armoury when it comes to driving profits and cash flow and protecting profit margins.”

She said analysts will look for full-year sales of £61.2 billion against £57.9 billion a year ago.

Tesco profited from soaring demand during the pandemic and an online shopping boom that brought in around 1.2 million new customers.

Hargreaves Lansdown said Tesco bosses are confident around half of those will stick around but investors will be looking for proof in the numbers.

Tesco will report its full-year results on Wednesday April 13.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier