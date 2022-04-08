Deliveroo dark kitchen setback as councillors reject Swiss Cottage plans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Deliveroo dark kitchen setback as councillors reject Swiss Cottage plans

By Press Association
April 8 2022, 3.09pm
Deliveroo has had planning permission rejected for its Swiss Cottage dark kitchen (Mikael Buck/Deliveroo/PA)
Deliveroo has suffered a setback to its dark kitchen expansion plan after councillors rejected permission for a North London site after a flood of complaints.

The rapid delivery specialist applied for permanent commercial kitchens and delivery centre on Finchley Road, Swiss Cottage.

Deliveroo has been operating from the site since 2017 but faced enforcement action from Camden Council.

The company was appeal and was later awarded a 14-month temporary planning permission for the site.

Council planning officers recommended the councillors sign off on permanent permission before a meeting on Thursday evening.

However, residents raised concerns over riders coming out of the site and submitted objections documenting about 1,800 alleged breaches of conditions over a nine-month period, according to the Hampstead & Highgate Express.

The delivery business said it will appeal the decision and said there are no implications for other sites as a result of the decision.

Courier stock
A Deliveroo cycle rider (Nick Ansell/PA)

A Deliveroo spokeswoman said: “We’re proud of the contribution our Swiss Cottage Editions kitchen makes to the area, including supporting 114 jobs and over £14 million of revenue for businesses engaged with the site.

“Council planning officers recommended that the Committee should approve our application for permanent permission, recognising that it’s a well-run and managed site, and fully adheres to planning policy.

“We intend to appeal the Committee’s decision and look forward to continuing to bring greater choice to local residents and economic benefits to local businesses.”

It comes a week after Deliveroo won a planning battle with Islington Council.

The council had rejected an application by Deliveroo to install equipment and use a site at Roman Way Industrial Estate for a dark kitchen after residents raised concerns but the move was subsequently approved on appeal.

The group said last month that the rollout of its Editions kitchens accelerated in  2021, with more than 100 added in the year, more than half of which took place in the final three months of the year.

