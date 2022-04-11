Pensions and benefits rise 3.1% but warnings remain over cost-of-living crisis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Pensions and benefits rise 3.1% but warnings remain over cost-of-living crisis

By Press Association
April 11 2022, 1.13pm
Pensions have gone up by 3.1% from today. (UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor / PA)

The state pension and certain benefits have risen by 3.1% from Monday but economists have warned the uplift is not enough to offset the cost-of-living crisis.

Rises are based on the consumer prices index (CPI) measure of inflation calculated in September last year but current inflation levels are 6.2% and expected to hit more than 8% later this year due to soaring energy bills.

The changes mean the basic state pension will rise by £4.25 a week to £141.85 a week, with the full state pension going up £5.55 a week to £185.15.

Spring Statement 2022 Treasury Committee
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has faced questions over his decisions not to increase benefits and pensions by more (House of Commons/PA)

A single person aged 25 will see their universal credit allowance rise from £324.84 to £334.91 a month, or £4,019 a year, and child benefit rises 68p a week for the eldest child.

Disability allowance is also going up by 3.1% and will automatically change for recipients.

But Tom Selby, head of retirement policy at investment firm AJ Bell, warned: “When is a pay rise not really a pay rise? When the cost of the things you buy are increasing by more than the extra cash you’re receiving.

“Sadly, that is exactly the position millions of retirees find themselves in today as the state pension rises by 3.1% – exactly half the 6.2% CPI inflation figure recorded in February this year.”

He pointed out that Chancellor Rishi Sunak scrapped the triple-lock guarantee because the price tag of £5 billion was deemed too high.

Mr Selby added: “Had the triple-lock been retained and an 8.3% earnings-linked increase applied, someone in receipt of the full flat-rate state pension would be seeing their weekly income bumped up to around £194.50 today.”

His comments come as a new survey found that one in eight Britons are delaying retirement for up to 10 years due to debt.

Credit management company Lowell found that 21% of people are worried that their pension will not be enough to live on when they retire.

One in six said they are delaying retirement for up to five years because they are in debt and 12% are delaying for at least 10 years.

Costs have risen significantly for all households and are soaring further from this month as the Government’s energy price cap rises 54% to keep pace with rising wholesale gas prices.

Increasing oil prices and supply chain issues linked to the Russian invasion of Ukraine are expected to push inflation up further, with food prices likely to be affected.

To offset some of the pain, the Chancellor announced a 5p-a-litre cut in fuel duty and a council tax rebate for houses in bands A to D, along with offsets to energy bills that are due to be paid back from next year.

James Jones-Tinsley, self-invested pensions technical specialist at Barnett Waddingham, said:  “As the cost of living spirals and fuel bills skyrocket, those living off a pension will need to dip into savings in order to supplement their income – and dip much deeper than they would have done had the triple lock remained in place.

“While the 3.1% rise looked both fair and reasonable last October, the prevailing rate of inflation means it looks derisory today.

“The Chancellor could step in, but in the spring statement did little to rectify the situation – most pensioners spend more on heating than petrol, and are unlikely to be wowed by corporate tax cuts and R&D investment.”

Last month, economists appearing before MPs on the Treasury Select Committee said they were surprised that more had not been done to support those who were not in work.

Torsten Bell, chief executive of the Resolution Foundation think tank, said: “I was very surprised that the Chancellor had chosen the overall package he had when it came to what was on offer for lower-income households.”

He pointed out that lower-income households will feel the pressure from rising energy bills – which is driving inflation.

The economist added: “It is an odd choice to have offered basically next to nothing to those households in this spring statement.

“I didn’t think he would do that and I was wrong.”

