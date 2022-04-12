EasyJet summer flight bookings ‘exceeding pre-Covid levels’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
EasyJet summer flight bookings ‘exceeding pre-Covid levels’

By Press Association
April 12 2022, 7.43am Updated: April 12 2022, 8.09am
Summer flight bookings are exceeding pre-pandemic levels, easyJet has announced (Matt Alexander/PA)
Summer flight bookings are exceeding pre-pandemic levels, easyJet has announced.

The Luton-based airline said more bookings were made during the past six weeks than in the same period in 2019.

Passengers are booking flights closer to departure than before the virus crisis.

EasyJet said the UK’s removal of its coronavirus travel restrictions on January 24 sparked a “strong and sustained recovery” resulting in the proportion of bookings between the UK and the European Union being “broadly equal”.

This is compared with a 70:30 split in favour of the EU last year when the UK imposed stricter conditions on travellers.

The low-cost carrier operated at 80% of 2019 capacity in the first three months of 2022.

It expects to make a loss before tax in the range of £535 million to £565 million for the six months to the end of March.

This is a reduction in its losses compared with the same period 12 months earlier which is “ahead of market expectations”, according to easyJet.

It attributed this to improved trading and “self-help” measures such as optimising its network, strong sales of ancillary products and a “continued cost focus”.

Commenting on the airline’s record during the first three months of 2022, chief executive Johan Lundgren said: “EasyJet’s performance in the second quarter has been driven by improved trading following the UK Government’s decision to relax testing restrictions with an extra boost from self-help measures which saw us outperform market expectations.

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren
EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren (Matt Alexander/PA)

“Since travel restrictions were removed, easyJet has seen a strong recovery in trading which has been sustained, resulting in a positive outlook for Easter and beyond, with daily booking volumes for summer currently tracking ahead of those at the same time in FY19.

“We remain confident in our plans which will see us reaching near 2019 flying levels for this summer and emerge as one of the winners in the recovery.”

EasyJet said it has flown 94% of its planned schedule in the last seven days, with around 1,500 daily flights.

This is despite “the recent increase in the number of crew testing positive for Covid-19, together with normal operational disruption such as weather and ATC (air traffic control) delays”, the airline explained.

“We have proactively managed this in advance by making pre-emptive cancellations as early as possible, enabling the majority of our customers to rebook onto flights departing the same day.”

EasyJet cancelled at least 23 flights to or from Gatwick, affecting routes between the West Sussex airport and locations such as Berlin, Milan, Valencia and Venice.

The airline said cancellations are being made “in advance to give customers the ability to rebook on to alternative flights”.

