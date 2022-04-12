Asos sinks to loss and reveals £14m expected hit from quitting Russia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Business & Environment Business

Asos sinks to loss and reveals £14m expected hit from quitting Russia

By Press Association
April 12 2022, 7.55am Updated: April 12 2022, 12.31pm
Asos said sales have increased but it struggled with supply chain problems (Asos/PA)
Asos said sales have increased but it struggled with supply chain problems (Asos/PA)

Online fashion giant Asos has said it expects to take a £14 million hit from its decision to stop selling clothes in Russia, in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The prediction comes as the retailer said it sank to a pre-tax loss for the six months to the end of February, spending heavily on an overhaul to win over more customers longer term.

Bosses said they saw a marked slowdown in sales during the period as the benefits from the Covid-19 pandemic eased with shoppers able to head back to high streets.

Sales still rose by 1% to £2 billion in the six month period but a £106.4 million pre-tax profit in 2021 turned to a £15.8 million pre-tax loss for the six months to the end of February.

Asos said sales have increased
Asos said sales have increased but it struggled with supply chain problems (Asos/PA)

The retailer said it felt the effects of supply chain disruption and limited stock availability and expects the next six months to be more challenging due to inflationary pressures.

But bosses were hopeful that sales growth will accelerate this year, highlighting improvements in stock levels, a return of event and holiday-led demand and an easing of supply chain issues.

Chief operating officer and finance chief Mat Dunn said he was “really happy” with the group’s current stock levels following the period hampered by longer supply times.

“Our stock position is really good going into the second half of the year but there are lots of things we need to continue to do,” he said.

“Our availability on key products has improved since the first half and that’s down to a lot of hard work from our team.”

He added that shipping delays have reduced but freight costs still remain about five times higher than pre-pandemic levels and are one of the firm’s key inflationary pressures.

Losses were attributed to £30.6 million spent on upgrading the business.

These included £7.9 million on launching a new strategy for the fashion retailer, £5.5 million to move from the junior AIM stock market to the main FTSE stock exchange, £18.3 million relating to its Leavesden, Hertfordshire office and £6.4 million due to its takeover of Topshop.

Mr Dunn said: “Asos has delivered an encouraging trading performance, against the continuing backdrop of significant volatility and disruption.”

In the UK sales grew 8% to £895.5 million, although the company admitted it missed out on sales for events in January, however, bosses said it had a strong Christmas period despite the Omicron variant of coronavirus causing uncertainty.

Sales in Europe were up 1% to £577.4 million, where there was greater impact from supply chain problems and Covid-19 restrictions – particularly in France.

And in the US sales rose 11% to £252.7 million, where bosses are hopeful of winning over new business.

This included the successful launch of two physical stores inside department store Nordstrom and plans for two new “retail concepts” in store in February.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]