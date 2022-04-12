Wide gap between expectations and reality of sustainable funds, Which? finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Wide gap between expectations and reality of sustainable funds, Which? finds

By Press Association
April 13 2022, 12.03am
Animals including Orangutans are at risk from deforestation (David Parry/PA)
There is a wide gap between what investors expect and what the sustainable investment funds they use put their money into, a new report has suggested.

Which? found the vast majority of investors it asked were confident their money was not being invested in fossil fuels, weapons, tobacco or companies which contribute to deforestation.

It surveyed 7,375 members of whom 289 invest in environmental, social and governance (ESG) funds.

But in contrast to what its members think, Which? found that some of the biggest ESG funds invest in fossil fuel companies, including US giants Chevron and Exxon Mobil, and food giants such as McDonald’s, Mondelez and Nestle which have been linked to deforestation in the Amazon rainforest.

Vanguard, whose ESG fund invests in the three food giants, highlighted the importance of working with companies to help them change.

“If a company does not make progress in addressing risks to long-term business sustainability, such as deforestation, we will hold them accountable through engagement and our voting power as a shareholder,” it said in response to the organisation.

One of the world’s biggest ESG investors, BlackRock, defended its investments – which include oil giants – on similar grounds, Which? said.

“However, only 2% of those surveyed said their favoured ESG strategy would be investing in controversial companies to encourage them to become more sustainable,” Which? said.

It added that 64% wanted their money to go to companies that try to improve society or the environment.

“Investors want to know that when they put their money into ESG investments, they’re investing in a more sustainable future, but this research suggests something quite different,” said Jenny Ross, Which? money editor.

“We found that many such funds are falling short of investors’ expectations, which could leave some customers shocked by the companies and industries they are unknowingly backing.

“To help investors make more informed decisions, there must be transparent information for ESG funds, to prevent conscientious consumers from putting their money into funds that don’t do what they say on the tin.”

