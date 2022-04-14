Tight supply chains force Dunelm to build up stock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Tight supply chains force Dunelm to build up stock

By Press Association
April 14 2022, 8.05am
Dunelm said it was facing tight supply chains (Chris Ison/PA)
Home furnishings retailer Dunelm has been forced to build up extra stock to offset problems in its supply chains, the retailer said on Thursday.

Last year’s disruption to supply chains which was caused when economies reopened after the pandemic, has meant that the business has stockpiled in recent months.

Its inventories reached £224 million towards the end of March, compared with £147 million two years earlier.

“As previously advised, we have been building a higher level of inventories to mitigate against ongoing supply chain disruption and to ensure better availability for our customers,” the business said.

This storage ended up costing Dunelm extra money, and it expects the inventory levels to remain fairly unchanged over the next three months.

Yet despite these costs, and added freight and raw material charges, the company managed to increase the margins on the products it sold.

It put this down to the winter sale – the proportion of products it sold at knock-down prices was lower than expected, which helped margins.

Third quarter sales rose 69% to £399 million in the three months to the end of March when compared with last year. Shops were closed in the opening months of 2021.

Even compared with the days before the pandemic sales are up. The first 10 weeks of the third quarter saw sales up 31% compared with the same period two years ago, just before Covid struck.

Chief executive Nick Wilkinson said: “It has been another good quarter for Dunelm with sustained growth across all of our homewares categories, particularly as customers ready their homes and gardens for the summer.

“Performance has been strong across all channels and our new facilities for e-commerce and furniture fulfilment are now fully operational, which will enhance our multi-channel proposition, whilst providing the capacity for further growth.

“Whilst the macro environment remains uncertain, with significant headwinds and increasing pressures on the consumer, our wide product range offers choice for every budget, whether replacing everyday essential items or refreshing a room in your home.”

