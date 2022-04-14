Wizz Air to beat expectations despite Omicron and Ukraine war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Wizz Air to beat expectations despite Omicron and Ukraine war

By Press Association
April 14 2022, 9.07am
Wizz Air is Hungarian, but listed on the London Stock Exchange. (Steve Parsons/PA)
Wizz Air is Hungarian, but listed on the London Stock Exchange. (Steve Parsons/PA)

Wizz Air thinks it has done better than previously expected in the last three months of the year despite suspending flights to and from Ukraine, Russia and Moldova.

The Hungarian airline, which is listed in London, said that it expects to report an operating loss of around 190 million euros to 210 million euros (£158m to £175m) in the final quarter of its financial year.

Less than three months ago, the airline had warned the emergence of Omicron and new travel restrictions would weigh on demand for flights.

It had therefore forecast that operating loss would be slightly higher than the 213.6 million euros (£178m) that it reported in the previous quarter.

The business said on Thursday it is still monitoring the situation in Ukraine and the planes that used to fly there and to Russia and Moldova were now being used on different routes.

It is ramping up for the summer season and expects to fly more than in 2019 before the pandemic struck.

It measures this by available seat kilometres, a measure which multiplies the number of seats on a plane with the number of kilometres it flies.

Between April and June, Wizz expects to fly 30% more available seat kilometres than it did in 2019, and 40% more between July and September.

Bookings will increase after Easter and recent demand has been encouraging, the airline said.

Chief executive Jozsef Varadi said: “In the 2022 financial year the aviation industry continued to be impacted by Covid-19.

“The latest virus variant, Omicron, proved to be of benign nature, which helped to relax government travel restrictions across a majority of our network.

“Distressingly, the war in Ukraine dented demand for air travel and destabilised commodity prices across the globe.

“Despite these developments we are starting to see recovery take shape as we move closer to the summer of 2022.”

Shares in Wizz were up nearly 7% on Thursday morning.

