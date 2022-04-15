Holidaymakers planning ‘trip of a lifetime’ as currency sales surge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Holidaymakers planning ‘trip of a lifetime’ as currency sales surge

By Press Association
April 16 2022, 12.03am
Some holidaymakers appear to be planning the trip of a lifetime amid a surge in currency sales, according to the Post Office (Peter Byrne/PA)
Some holidaymakers appear to be planning the trip of a lifetime amid a surge in currency sales, according to the Post Office.

The Post Office is seeing signs of “pent-up demand”, potentially reflecting people gearing up to travel abroad for the first time since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Its latest travel money holiday index showed sales growth in a range of currencies in the first three months of 2022 compared with the first quarter of 2020.

Strong growth in purchases of currencies for Croatia and the Caribbean islands suggests these are set to be the destinations of choice, the Post Office said.

It said sales for most currencies have been accelerating since the start of the year, with purchases of the Croatian kuna up by 137% during the first quarter of this year compared with two years earlier.

Caribbean currencies have also seen high levels of growth – most notably the Barbados dollar and Jamaican dollar, the Post Office said.

Big rises have also been charted by the Mexican peso and East Caribbean dollar.

Nick Boden, Post Office head of travel money said: “We are used to seeing a spring surge in sales of the Croatian kuna, but the rise in March was unprecedented, indicating that Croatia is set to have another highly successful year.

“We have also seen an extraordinary rise in sales of Caribbean and Central American currencies in 2022.  It suggests that pent-up demand is resulting in many Britons planning holidays of a lifetime to some of the world’s most aspirational destinations.”

