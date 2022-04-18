Customers ‘hold back’ spending amid inflation woes, says Made.com chair

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Business & Environment Business

Customers ‘hold back’ spending amid inflation woes, says Made.com chair

By Press Association
April 19 2022, 12.03am
The chair of online furniture retailer Made.com has warned that customers are already holding back spending
The chair of online furniture retailer Made.com has warned that customers are already holding back spending

The chair of Made.com has said the online furniture retailer has already witnessed customers changing their buying habits as the cost-of-living crisis starts to bite.

Industry veteran Susanne Given told the PA news agency that shoppers have “held back” their spending recently due to concerns over inflation and the conflict in Ukraine.

She said the retailer is prioritising growing its market share this year amid predictions that overall retail sales will decline as people prioritise energy bills and other essential spending.

“The customer has definitely held back in the short term financially,” the retail boss said.

“The macroeconomic backdrop means that, however big a customer’s budget, they are thinking about spending.

“It’s our view that we now focus on continuing to take market share, because customers are definitely pulling back but we’ve steadily built momentum against competitors so are in a great position whatever the environment.”

On Wednesday, the ONS revealed that surging furniture prices helped to drive UK consumer price inflation to a 30-year-high of 7% in March.

Furniture and furnishing prices jumped by 16.8% compared with the same month last year.

Ms Given said the online retailer has had to increase prices recently, saying that all retailers in the industry have had to pass on some of the impact of hefty shipping, commodity and labour costs to customers.

The former Superdry and TK Maxx executive, who spoke during the World Retail Congress event, told PA that she expects the luxury sector to face challenges over the coming months.

She said: “I think this market will mean there will be a heightened demand for what customers see as better value products.

“There isn’t a business around, in furnishing or elsewhere, that won’t have had to reassess their pricing this year, and it means there is always potential people will start pricing down.”

