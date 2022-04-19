Biggest jump in average cash Isa rates in a decade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Biggest jump in average cash Isa rates in a decade

By Press Association
April 19 2022, 11.51am
Savers scouring the market for a cash Isa will find the biggest month-on-month jump in the rates on offer in a decade, according to Moneyfacts.co.uk (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Savers scouring the market for a cash Isa will find the biggest month-on-month jump in the rates on offer in a decade, according to analysis.

The average easy access Isa rate in April is 0.38% – up from 0.30% in March – Moneyfacts.co.uk found.

The financial information website said the 0.08 percentage point increase is the biggest monthly rise for this type of account since April 2012.

Someone saving £5,000 into an easy access cash Isa could typically make £15 in interest over a year if they do not dip into the pot based on March’s average annual rate, increasing to £19 based on April’s average rate.

The average easy access cash Isa rate is the best it has been since June 2020, when it was 0.45%, Moneyfacts said.

The average one-year fixed Isa meanwhile recorded the biggest month-on-month rate increase since August 2011, rising to 0.87%, its highest point since May 2020 when it stood at 0.91%.

Longer-term fixed Isa rates, with terms of more than 550 days, have also jumped up.

The average long-term fixed Isa rate is now 1.30%, up from 1.12% in March.

It marked the biggest month-on-month rise since July 2008 and the highest average rate for this type of account since February 2020, when it was 1.34%.

The analysis was based on someone having a £5,000 savings deposit.

The period around March and April is often known as “Isa season” as providers compete to attract customers with their best rates. Savers receive a fresh Isa allowance each tax year, which runs from April 6 to April 5.

But in recent years competition has been lacklustre in the low interest rate environment.

Rachel Springall, finance expert at Moneyfacts, said: “After a lengthy absence, Isa season is back around the end of a tax year, with the market seeing the highest uplift in average rates month on month in a decade.

“Those savers who are comparing deals to utilise their 2022/23 allowance will find much better rates on average compared to a month ago, both for variable and fixed Isas.

“The improvement to the market over the past year is positive as it’s worth noting that rates fell to record lows in 2021.

“Compared to a year ago, both the average one-year fixed Isa and longer-term fixed Isa rates have more than doubled.

“Encouragingly for savers, both competition and the recent back-to-back Bank of England base rate rises are elevating interest rates across the savings spectrum.

“The rate war that has raged within the top rate tables for both fixed bonds and Isas month on month will be positive news for savers who want to lock their cash away for a higher return than they could receive on a variable rate.

“However, whether someone is comfortable to invest longer term with rising interest rates remains to be seen.”

Ms Springall continued: “As interest rates rise, savers may well wish to keep their money close to hand so they can switch quickly for a higher return…

“In the months to come, providers may well improve rates further, and we are already seeing competition return to this sector from challenger banks, some of which are paying 1% or more.”

She added: “Keeping a close eye on the market is crucial both for savers to secure a top rate, and for savings providers to keep ahead of the competition.”

Moneyfacts also found that the choice of Isas has broadened out, with 112 more deals available than a year ago.

The website counted 413 cash Isa products to choose from – the first time the total has topped 400 since around the start of the UK coronavirus lockdowns in March 2020.

