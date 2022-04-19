Burger trailer ad making light of missing Madeleine McCann banned

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Burger trailer ad making light of missing Madeleine McCann banned

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 12.03am
An ad for The Otley Burger Company banned by the ASA (ASA/PA)
Ads for a burger van that ran over Mother’s Day making light of missing Madeleine McCann have been banned for causing offence.

Posts on The Otley Burger Company’s social media accounts on March 27 read: “Burgers for dinner?” above images of Madeleine and her mother Kate McCann, with further text stating: “With burgers this good, you’ll leave your kids at home. What’s the worst that could happen.”

In the background a man was shown running with a smaller image of Madeleine in his hands, followed by the further line: “Happy Mother’s Day to all the mums out there.”

The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) received three complaints that the ads were likely to cause distress and serious or widespread offence.

The ASA said it considered the nature of the content to be of such a concern that it asked the relevant social media platforms – Twitter, Instagram and Facebook – to remove the content and suspend the account pending its investigation.

The Leeds-based takeaway has around 7,000 followers on Instagram.

Responding to the complaints, The Otley Burger Company said all the ads had been removed and would not be appearing again.

Meta said they had reviewed the content in the Instagram post and had removed it for violating their policies. They also undertook a broader review of the Instagram account, removed further content and placed restrictions on the account.

Twitter said the tweet had been deleted.

The ASA noted that ads must not contain anything that is likely to cause serious or widespread offence, and advertisers must not use a shocking claim or image merely to attract attention.

The ASA said: “The disappearance of Madeleine McCann had been a high-profile and long-running media story which remained widely known. We considered the images of them would be instantly recognisable to many people.

“We further considered that any reference to a missing child was likely to be distressing, and that in the context of an ad promoting a burger company the distress caused was unjustified.”

The watchdog added that the text and the image of a man running away with a superimposed photo of Madeleine “further trivialised the circumstances surrounding Madeleine’s disappearance and made light of a distressing news story concerning reports of child abduction and serious crime”.

The Mother’s Day timing of the ad “was likely to have compounded the distress of those who saw the ads, and particularly for those who may have experienced the disappearance of a child”.

The ASA said: “For those reasons, we concluded that the ads were likely to cause unjustified distress and serious and widespread offence.”

It ruled that the ads must not appear again, adding: “We told The Otley Burger Company to ensure they avoided causing serious and widespread offence and distress.”

