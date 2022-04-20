Gambling firm 888 sees revenues slide after fall in player numbers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Business & Environment Business

Gambling firm 888 sees revenues slide after fall in player numbers

By Press Association
April 20 2022, 9.17am
888 has reported a decline in revenues (John Stillwell/PA)
888 has reported a decline in revenues (John Stillwell/PA)

Gambling firm 888 has revealed that revenues dipped over the latest quarter due to a decline in active players.

Shares in the company nudged lower as it said its temporary exit from the Netherlands also weighed on trading.

888 reported that revenues dropped by 18% to 224 million US dollars (£172 million) for the three months to March, compared with the same period last year.

However, the company highlighted that it represented a 1% improvement on the previous quarter.

The group said the year-on-year fall was driven by an 8% decline in active player numbers against record levels from the start of 2021.

Itai Pazner, chief executive of the company, described the start of the year as “another busy period of progress for 888”.

The group said it was boosted by strong performances in the US, Romania and Portugal.

However, it reported a “larger year-on-year decline” in the UK amid the relaxation of pandemic curbs and intensifying competition.

888 said it has made further progress over its takeover of William Hill’s European business, after announcing earlier this month that it was buying the business for up to £2.05 billion after agreeing to reduce the terms of the £2.2 billion deal agreed seven months earlier.

Mr Pazner said: “Having revised the transaction terms for William Hill and completed an equity placing to part-fund the deal, we are on track to complete in June and continue to execute our plan to build a global online betting and gaming leader.

“Alongside these important strategic milestones, Q1 2022 revenue was slightly ahead of Q4 2021 as we previously announced.

“I am pleased with the group’s progress, and we are looking forward to returning to year-over-year revenue growth in the second half of the year, as we benefit from further launches in additional US states, together with our expectation of relaunching in the Netherlands and ramping up our recent launch in Ontario.”

Shares in 888 were 2.5% lower in early trading on Wednesday.

