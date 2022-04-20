Queen’s Awards for Enterprise announced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Business & Environment Business

Queen’s Awards for Enterprise announced

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 12.03am
Paul Scully (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament)
Paul Scully (Chris McAndrew/UK Parliament)

Prestigious business awards have been announced for 232 organisations ranging from an online book retailer to a company offering mental health training courses.

This year’s Queen’s Awards for Enterprise cover sectors including international trade, innovation and sustainable development.

Small Business Minister Paul Scully said: “This country is renowned for its entrepreneurial achievements and there is no greater showcase for it than the Queen’s Awards.

“It’s vital we celebrate the success of our businesses and recognise the contributions they make to communities across the country.”

This year’s winners include:

– World of Books, an online book retailer with a focus on technology and sustainability, based in West Sussex.

It sells more than 12 million used books a year to customers in over 175 countries, while 4,400 UK charity shops are supported through the purchase of surplus stock by World of Books Group.

– Conwy-based 4 Mental Health, which provides mental health training courses and free self-help resources.

– The Edinburgh Remakery, a social enterprise running workshops to teach sustainable reuse and repair skills, creating ways for businesses and members of the public to reuse second-hand electronics, reducing pollution and emissions.

– Pearson Engineering, which provides the Armed Forces with equipment to enhance the capability of its armoured vehicles, enabling them to overcome challenges on the battlefield, such as physical obstacles, minefields and improvised explosive devices.

Overseas sales grew by 144% between 2018 to 2021 and top markets include South Korea, United States, United States Sponsored Forces, Norway and Canada.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier