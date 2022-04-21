Jobs in travel and tourism expected to be close to pre-Covid levels in 2023

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Jobs in travel and tourism expected to be close to pre-Covid levels in 2023

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 9.47am
The number of global travel and tourism jobs will nearly recover to pre-pandemic levels next year, according to a forecast (Danny Lawson/PA)
The number of global travel and tourism jobs will nearly recover to pre-pandemic levels next year, according to a forecast.

Employment in the sector in 2023 will be just 2.7% below 2019 levels, the London-based World Travel and Tourism Council’s (WTTC) latest economic impact report predicted.

The industry body also forecast that the sector’s contribution to GDP will grow by 43.7% this year, 13.3% behind pre-pandemic levels.

It is expected to rise further in 2023, reaching just 0.1% below the 2019 total.

Speaking at the WTTC’s global summit in the Philippines, president and chief executive Julia Simpson said: “Over the next decade, travel and tourism will create 126 million new jobs worldwide.

“In fact, one in three of every new jobs created will be related to our sector.

“Looking to this year and the next, WTTC forecast a brighter future, with both GDP and employment set to reach pre-pandemic levels by next year.

“The recovery in 2021 was slower than expected due in part to the impact of the Omicron variant but mainly due to an unco-ordinated approach by governments who rejected the advice of the World Health Organisation, which maintained that closing borders would not stop the spread of the virus but would only serve to damage economies and livelihoods.”

