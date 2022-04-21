9% of people ‘say their living costs have risen by at least £500 per month’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
9% of people ‘say their living costs have risen by at least £500 per month’

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 10.29am
Nearly one in 10 (9%) people say their monthly outgoings are at least £500 higher than a year ago, according to LV= (Joe Giddens/PA)
Nearly one in 10 (9%) people say their monthly outgoings are at least £500 higher than a year ago, a survey has found.

People who are retired meanwhile have typically seen their living costs increase by an average of £163 per month, pensions and retirement specialist LV= said.

One in seven (13%) of those with extra living costs said they are struggling to pay for heating and 10% are finding it difficult to pay for food, according to the research involving 4,000 people.

Surging living costs and some people perhaps doing more activities than they were earlier on in the pandemic will be putting a strain on incomes.

A third (36%) of people said they are saving less in order to get by and 8% are taking on more debt.

One in 20 (5%) has asked friends and family for help.

Nearly a fifth (19%) have cancelled subscriptions to help make ends meet, according to LV=.

It emerged this week that streaming giant Netflix has experienced an unexpectedly large fall in subscribers, with the drop stemming in part from the impacts of the war in Ukraine.

Three in 10 (30%) of people meanwhile told the LV= survey they are having fewer holidays and meals out.

Clive Bolton, managing director of savings and retirement at LV=, said: “Inflation fears have been rising since summer and rising prices pose a problem for retired people.

“Those on fixed incomes will see the purchasing power of their incomes fall.

“Those drawing an income from their pension fund may be forced to withdraw more money from their pension fund than they anticipated and increase the risk of running out of funds in retirement.

“Rising fuel bills mean many are making cutbacks to other areas of expenditure, while many are dipping into savings, taking on extra debt or borrowing from family to make ends meet.

“One of the big issues people now face is how to also protect the future spending power of their savings being eroded by rising prices…

“One solution could be smoothed investment funds that are designed to reduce the volatility of investment markets and produce real returns that over the long term.”

He said a financial adviser can help people to identify the most suitable funds.

