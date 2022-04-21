Meggitt warns of ‘uneven’ civil aerospace recovery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Meggitt warns of ‘uneven’ civil aerospace recovery

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 12.15pm
Meggitt makes parts for Boeing and Airbus among others (Steve Parsons/PA)
Meggitt has warned that the recovery of the civil aerospace sector is still “uneven” as lockdowns in China and elsewhere continue to affect the company’s business.

The aeroplane parts maker reported a 116% increase in the number of orders its civil business received in the first three months of the year compared with 2020.

But it admitted that this was partly due to the first quarter of last year being so weak.

The business reported on Thursday that revenue across the group rose by 5% in the period but is still down 23% compared with pre-pandemic levels.

Meggitt said these results reflect “the positive trajectory in civil aerospace” and growth in its energy business.

Civil aerospace revenue was up 25%, and revenue from its aftermarket division, which maintains planes for airlines, rose 37%.

But the company warned shareholders that all is not rosy, and shares were flat on Thursday morning.

“We are pleased with the strengthening of conditions in the quarter,” bosses said.

“However, the recovery in civil aerospace continues to be uneven, demonstrated by the lingering effects of the pandemic and extended lockdowns in China and continued labour and supply disruption.

“We have taken a series of steps to support and engage with our supply chain and have plans in place, which we will continue to adapt as the situation evolves.”

But what impact this might have was hidden from shareholders on Thursday.

Last year, Meggitt agreed to sell itself to US-based Parker-Hannifin for £6.3 billion.

The deal has been approved by the EU Commission, with some conditions, while the UK opened an investigation over national security concerns – the business has major defence contracts.

Meggitt said on Thursday that it still expects the deal to go ahead in the third quarter of this year.

Tracing its roots back to a company that produced equipment for hot air balloons in the 1850s, Meggitt now supplies parts for both Boeing and Airbus and its brakes are used by militaries.

The business said its defence revenue has dropped 16% because the US military is not stocking up on parts as much as before.

Its energy business saw a 27% rise in revenue.

