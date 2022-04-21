Where is Santander reducing branch opening hours on Saturdays?

More than 300 Santander branches will move from being open from 9.30am to 4pm on Saturdays to operating a half day service, closing at 12.30pm.
The move is part of a wider shake-up of changes to opening hours being introduced by the bank from July 18.
Here is a list of locations provided by Santander, where branch opening hours will be moving to half day opening on Saturdays:
Aberdeen
Abingdon
Altrincham
Andover
Armagh
Ashford
Ashton-Under-Lyne
Aylesbury
Ayr
Ballymena
Banbury
Bangor, Wales
Bangor Main Street, Northern Ireland
Barkingside
Barnet
Barnsley
Barnstaple
Barrow
Basildon
Basingstoke
Bath
Bedford
Belfast
Beverley
Bexleyheath
Billericay
Birkenhead
Birmingham King’s Heath
Birmingham Union Street
Bishops Stortford
Blackburn
Blackpool
Bluewater Park
Blyth
Bognor Regis
Bolton
Borehamwood
Bournemouth
Bracknell
Bradford
Braintree
Brent Cross
Brentwood
Bridgend
Bridgwater
Brighton
Bristol, The Galleries
Bristol Kingswood
Brixton
Bromley
Burgess Hill
Burnley
Burton Upon Trent
Bury St Edmunds
Bury
Camberley
Cambridge
Camden Town
Canterbury
Canvey Island
Cardiff
Carlisle
Chatham
Chelmsford
Cheltenham
Chester
Chesterfield
Chichester
Chippenham
Chorley
Christchurch
Cirencester
Clacton
Clapham Junction
Colchester
Colwyn Bay
Cookstown
Coventry
Crawley
Crewe
Croydon George Street
Croydon North End
Cumbernauld
Darlington
Dartford
Derby St Peters Street
Derby Market Place
Didsbury
Doncaster
Dover
Downpatrick
Dudley
Dumfries
Dundee
Dunfermline
Dunstable
Durham
Ealing
East Ham
East Kilbride
Eastbourne
Eastleigh
Edgware Road
Edgware
Edinburgh
Elgin
Eltham
Enfield
Epsom
Evesham
Exeter
Falmouth
Fareham
Farnborough
Farnham
Finchley
Folkestone
Formby
Gateshead Metro
Glasgow Argyll Street
Glasgow Byres Road
Glasgow Newton Mearns
Glasgow Rutherglen
Glengormley
Gloucester
Golders Green
Gosport
Gravesend
Greenford
Grimsby
Great Yarmouth
Guildford
Halifax
Hammersmith
Harlesden
Harlow
Harrogate
Harrow
Hartlepool
Hastings
Hemel Hempstead
Hereford
Heswall
High Wycombe
Hoddesdon
Holloway
Hornchurch
Horsham
Hounslow
Hove
Huddersfield
Hull
Huntingdon
Ilford
Inverness
Ipswich
Islington
Keighley
Kendal
Kensington
Kettering
Kidderminster
Kilburn
Kings Lynn
Kingsbury
Kingston
Kirkby
Lakeside
Lancaster
Larne
Leamington Spa
Leeds Briggate
Leicester Clocktower
Leigh
Leighton Buzzard
Lewisham
Lincoln
Lisburn
Liverpool Allerton Road
Liverpool Lord Street
Liverpool Old Swan
Llanelli
Londonderry
Loughborough
Loughton
Lowestoft
Lurgan
Luton
Lytham St Annes
Macclesfield
Maidenhead
Maidstone
Maldon
Manchester Piccadilly Gardens
Mansfield
Middlesbrough
Milton Keynes
Morpeth
Neath
Newark
Newbury
Newcastle
(City of) Newport, South Wales
Newport, Isle of Wight
Newry
Newton Abbot
Newtownards
Northallerton
Northampton
Northwich
Norwich
Nottingham
Oldham
Ormskirk
Orpington
Oswestry
Oxford
Paisley
Palmers Green
Peckham
Perth
Peterborough
Plymouth
Pontefract
Pontypridd
Poole
Portsmouth
Preston
Pudsey
Ramsgate
Rayleigh
Reading
Redditch
Retford
Richmond
Rochdale
Romford
Rotherham
Rugby
Ruislip
Salisbury
Scarborough
Scunthorpe
Sevenoaks
Sheffield Fargate
Sheffield Meadowhall
Shipley
Shirley
Shrewsbury
Sittingbourne
Slough
Solihull
Southall
Southampton
Southend
Southport
Spalding
St Albans
St Austell
St Helens
Stafford
Staines
Stamford
Stevenage
Stirling
Stockport
Stockton
Stoke On Trent
Stourbridge
Stratford London
Streatham
Sunderland
Surrey Quays
Sutton
Sutton Coldfield
Swansea
Swindon
Tamworth
Taunton
Telford
Tonbridge
Tooting
Torquay
Trowbridge
Truro
Tunbridge Wells
Urmston
Uxbridge
Wakefield
Wallington
Walsall
Walthamstow
Warrington
Washington
Waterlooville
Watford
Wellingborough
Wembley
West Bromwich
Weston-Super-Mare
Whitehaven
Widnes
Wigan
Willerby
Wimbledon
Winchester
Woking
Wolverhampton
Wood Green
Woolwich
Worcester
Worksop
Worthing
Wrexham
Yeovil
York