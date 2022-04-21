Mecca owner Rank slashes guidance after weak March

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Home Business & Environment Business

Mecca owner Rank slashes guidance after weak March

By Press Association
April 21 2022, 1.17pm
Rank Group said it hopes the return of tourists this year will re-energise its recovery (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Rank Group said it hopes the return of tourists this year will re-energise its recovery (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mecca bingo’s parent company has cut its earnings targets after it saw customer numbers weaken across its venues last month.

Rank Group saw shares drop after bosses said this weaker performance continued into the start of April.

John O’Reilly, chief executive of Rank, said: “The performance of our venues softened in March, and this has continued into the first few weeks of Q4, impacting our current expectations for our full-year performance.

“We recognise the pressures on UK consumers but are confident that the improvements we are continuing to make to the customer proposition and the investments in our venues, alongside the gradually reducing impact of the pandemic and, with it, the return of overseas customers, position us well for the year ahead.”

The group, which also runs the Grosvenor casino chain, said it hopes the return of more tourists to London and UK cities can re-energise its recovery.

It said the current quarter is traditionally a quieter period but hopes for a rebound on the “return of office workers to city centres and overseas customers”.

Peel Hunt analyst Ivor Jack said: “May and June could see a bounce-back in demand as domestic and inbound tourism recover.

“In particular, attendance appears to be negatively correlated to Covid-19 cases, which implies that passing the peak in cases and the start of summer could be positive for revenue.”

Rank said it expects earnings before tax and interest of between £47 million and £55 million, dropping from its previous guidance of between £55 million and £65 million.

It came after the company reported group revenues of £156.4 million for the three months to March.

Rank shares dropped by 7.6% to 118.7p in early trading on Thursday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier