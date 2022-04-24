Less than half of women ‘feel financially independent’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Less than half of women ‘feel financially independent’

By Press Association
April 25 2022, 12.03am
Less than half of women feel financially independent, according to Fidelity International (picture posed by model/Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Less than half of women feel financially independent, according to Fidelity International (picture posed by model/Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Less than half (45%) of women feel financially independent, according to a survey.

Nearly two-fifths (38%) of those who do not consider themselves financially independent feel unable to make their own life choices, with some saying they were depending on a partner’s income or had outstanding debts.

Just over one in 10 (11%) women are doubtful they will ever achieve financial independence, the survey from Fidelity International found.

Nearly half (48%) of women cited the high cost of living as the biggest barrier to improving their finances. Low income levels and fears around job security were also factors.

A fifth (19%) of women are worried about their ability to support themselves or their family and less than a third (28%) are free from money worries.

Only around a third (32%) feel confident about reaching their financial goals and a similar proportion (31%) are expecting to live comfortably in retirement.

Many of those who do feel financially independent said they have enough income to cover their outgoings or are free from debts.

Having personal savings to cover unforeseen expenses and a long-term plan for retirement or a pension pot were also considered important to securing financial autonomy.

Maike Currie, investment director at Fidelity International said: “Female financial independence is fundamental. Having control over our finances allows us to adapt to  changing circumstances, tackling challenges head on and seizing opportunities to shape the lives we want. Yet less than half of UK women feel financially independent.

“Low income levels, fears about job security and the compromise many women are forced to make between work and caring responsibilities are all named as barriers to achieving financial independence.

“We all have a central role to play in breaking down the barriers which are currently stacked against women and impact their financial wellbeing.”

She added: “The disparity between women’s income levels and the rising cost of living is one of the main challenges standing between them and financial independence.

“While this continues to weigh heavily on so many households – as UK inflation climbs and household bills soar – women’s finances are likely to bear the brunt of this burden.”

More than 1,000 women in the UK were surveyed, with surveys taking place in some other countries too.

Fidelity found women in the UK were more likely to feel financially secure than those in Germany (33%) and Japan (38%) and financial security was at similar levels in Singapore (46%). Those in China (69%) and Taiwan (72%) tended to report feeling more secure.

