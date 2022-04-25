TUC calls for boycott of P&O Ferries

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Business & Environment Business

TUC calls for boycott of P&O Ferries

By Press Association
April 25 2022, 11.29am Updated: April 26 2022, 12.04am
The Trade Unions Congress (TUC) has called for a public and commercial boycott of P&O Ferries (Gareth Fuller/PA)
The Trade Unions Congress (TUC) has called for a public and commercial boycott of P&O Ferries (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The Trade Unions Congress (TUC) has called for a public and commercial boycott of P&O Ferries.

Government ties with its Dubai-based owner DP World should also be severed, according to the union organisation.

P&O Ferries sacked nearly 800 seafarers with no notice last month, replacing them with cheaper agency workers.

TUC general secretary Frances O’Grady said: “P&O and DP World must not be allowed to get away with their scandalous and unlawful treatment of staff.

“Companies who behave like corporate gangsters deserve far more than a slap on the wrist.

“Ministers must sever all commercial ties with P&O and its owner DP World and ensure they do not receive a single penny of taxpayers’ money.

“After their appalling behaviour P&O deserve to be given pariah status.”

The TUC said DP World has “lucrative Government contracts” to run the Port of Southampton and London Gateway port in Thurrock, Essex.

The PA news agency understands the company expects to restart sailings between Dover and Calais for freight customers on the Spirit of Britain vessel by Wednesday.

Passenger services are expected to resume early next week.

P&O Ferries has not operated between Dover and Calais since the mass sackings on March 17.

A spokesperson for P&O Ferries said: “We’re pleased to have welcomed tourist passengers and freight customers back on board some of our ships and we’re looking forward to having all of our services running again as soon as mandatory safety tests have been passed.

“P&O Ferries is now a modern, dynamic, competitive and viable business which can meet customer needs flexibly in a way that has not been possible in the past.

“As part of our long term commitment to the business, we are investing in a new generation of fully efficient, low impact ships on Dover-Calais.

“In addition, a new class of ship – due to enter service in 2023 – will reduce turnaround time in the ports, reducing operating costs and emissions.

“Our newly formed and forward looking operational relationship with DFDS is also focused on customer service through delivering greater flexibility, more frequency and easier travel.

“As we have also already made clear, we will continue to comply fully with any national minimum wage obligations introduced by the UK Government.”

Spirit Of Britain was detained by the Maritime and Coastguard Agency (MCA) on April 12 after safety issues were found, but was cleared to sail on Friday.

