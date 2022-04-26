Cost of everyday household goods is surging, website finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Cost of everyday household goods is surging, website finds

By Press Association
April 26 2022, 11.45am
A washing machine typically costs £161 more than it did two years ago, while a cooker will set someone back £334 more on average, according to PriceRunner (Nick Ansell/PA)
The cost of buying or replacing everyday household goods is rocketing as rising energy and shopping bills bite, according to analysis.

A washing machine typically costs £161 more than it did two years ago, while a cooker will set someone back £334 more on average, a website has found.

Those who need a new television, meanwhile, can expect to pay £49 more than they would have done two years ago, while a tablet is now £74 more expensive on average.

Price comparison website PriceRunner carried out the analysis using its own data, as well as commissioning a survey to find out the everyday prices that people have noticed increasing.

Christine Gouldthorp, consumer expert at PriceRunner, said: “Looking at everyday consumer products such as digital cameras, washing machines and cookers, some of these have doubled in price over the past two years.

“The average washing machine now costs 49% more than in April 2020.”

On top of rising prices, supply issues have also been having an impact.

PriceRunner’s snapshot analysis also found nearly two-fifths (38.5%) of kitchen sinks were out of stock on its website on April 18 2022, as were 72% of doors and 46.9% of windows.

Nearly a quarter (24.2%) of products in its TV category were also out of stock, according to the figures given to the PA news agency.

A YouGov survey of 2,000 people commissioned by PriceRunner meanwhile found nine in 10 (89%) people said they have been affected by higher energy prices, with around a quarter being greatly affected.

Six in 10 (59%) people surveyed said they have noticed their money generally does not stretch as far as it did.

Some 85% have spotted food prices increasing recently and 78% have seen fuel costs go up.

A quarter (25%) have observed increases in health and beauty prices, while nearly three in 10 (29%) have seen toilet paper and nappy costs rise.

Some 13% have seen the price of furniture and home decorations go up.

To combat rising prices, 45% of people are using less electricity, 35% are using less gas, 38% are cutting back on shopping, and 30% are using less petrol.

Around 3% also said they have tried asking their boss for a pay rise to combat rising prices.

Here are average price increases between April 2020 and April 2022, according to data on different categories taken from PriceRunner’s website:

– Digital cameras, 60% or £268

– Washing machines, 49% or £161

– Monitors: 39% or £96

– Cookers, 27% or £334

– Tablets, 22% or £74

– Tumble dryers, 19% or £72

– Toys, 18% or £3

– Vacuum cleaners, 11% or £18

– Coffee makers, 10% or £7

– Speakers, 9% or £15

– TVs, 8% or £49

– Headphones and gaming headsets, 8% or £3

