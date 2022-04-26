Santander recovery continues as retail arm buoyed by interest rate rises

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Santander recovery continues as retail arm buoyed by interest rate rises

By Press Association
April 26 2022, 12.05pm
File photo dated 11/09/20 of a Santander branch, as the bank posted a jump in profits despite the impact of the Ukraine conflict and inflation (Mike Egerton/PA)
Banking giant Santander has withstood the impact of soaring inflation and the war in Ukraine to post a jump in first quarter profits on the back of rising interest rates.

The Spanish banking giant said a strong showing in the UK and elsewhere in Europe helped to drive its rebound.

Banco Santander reported a 58% increase in net profits to 2.54 billion euros (£2.1 billion) in the first three months of 2022.

It came as rival HSBC saw profits for its first quarter tumble on the back of a hit from expected bad debts due to the economic backdrop.

Meanwhile, Santander’s was boosted by its UK operation, which revealed pre-tax profits of £495 million for the quarter, jumping from £175 million a year earlier.

Mike Regnier, who was appointed as Santander UK chief executive officer last year, said the company has “continued the momentum” it saw during its pandemic recovery in 2021.

“This has been underpinned by another strong performance in the mortgage market with £3.6 billion of net lending,” he added.

“Our transformation programme continues to focus on digitalisation and meeting the changing needs of our customers.

“This is backed up by our resilient balance sheet and prudent approach to risk.”

Last week, the banking firm said it would cut back its branch opening hours in July as part of the transformation plan as it reacts to changing customer behaviour.

The UK business also said on Tuesday that it is hiring 160 people to join its financially support team to help customers receive assistance amid the growing cost of living crisis.

Mr Regnier added: “As households across the country face rapidly increasing cost of living, we stand ready to support our customers and provide them with practical advice and tools to help them manage their money.

“We continue to look at the impact that the rising cost of living is having on our customers so we can provide them with the right support.

“We remain committed to helping our customers navigate their way through the challenges the country is facing.”

